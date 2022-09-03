CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 9

Central Punjab (CEP) will take on Northern (NOR) in the ninth match of the National T20 Cup at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Sunday, September 4. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CEP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Central Punjab have had a disappointing National T20 Cup so far. They have lost three in three and are currently bottom of the points table. Northern, meanwhile, are placed just above their opponents in the standings. They are also winless in the National T20 Cup, losing their first two games.

CEP vs NOR Match Details

The ninth match of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 4 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 10:00 am IST.

CEP vs NOR, National T20 Cup, Match 9

Date and Time: 4th September, 2022, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

CEP vs NOR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue as four out of the last five matches have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (National T20 Cup)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 157

Average second-innings score: 132

CEP vs NOR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Central Punjab: L-L-L-L-W

Northern: L-L-L-L-W

CEP vs NOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

CEP injury/team news.

No major injury updates.

CEP Probable Playing 11

Qasim Akram (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Junaid Ali (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Shoaib Malik, Usama Mir, Ali Asfand, Ahmed Daniyal, Wahab Riaz.

NOR injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NOR Probable Playing 11

Ali Imran (C), Nasir Nawaz, Rohail Nazir (WK), Mubashir Khan, Hassan Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Huraira.

CEP vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rohail Nazir (1 match, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 82.75)

Nazir looked in decent touch with the bat in the last match, scoring 24 runs at a strike rate of 82.75. He is a quality batter who could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Nasir Nawaz (2 matches, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 162.96)

Nasir is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs on Sunday. He has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of close to 163 in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Qasim Akram (3 matches, 32 runs, Strike Rate: 106.66)

Akram could help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 106.66 in three National T20 Cup outings.

Top Bowler pick

Sohail Tanvir (2 matches, 40 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 153.84 and Economy Rate: 6.87)

Sohail has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season, smashing 40 runs at a strike rate in excess of 153 and picking up three wickets in two matches.

CEP vs NOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Shoaib Malik

Malik is a quality and experienced all-rounder who can do well with both bat and ball in Sunday's match.

Aamer Jamal

Jamal has scored 42 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 210 in addition to taking two wickets in two National T20 Cup matches. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy teams.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CEP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tayyab Tahir 128 runs in 3 matches Ahmed Daniyal 5 runs and 8 wickets in 3 matches Sohail Tanvir 40 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Irfan Khan 62 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches Salman Irshad 4 wickets in two matches

CEP vs NOR match expert tips

Daniyal is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He is surely a must-have pick for your CEP vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

Batters: Shoaib Malik (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Nasir Nawaz

All-rounders: Qasim Akram, Mubashir Khan, Aamer Jamal (vc)

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Usman Shinwari, Ahmed Daniyal

CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

Batters: Shoaib Malik (vc), Irfan Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Mohammad Huraira

All-rounders: Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Shinwari, Usama Mir

