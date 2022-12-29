HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 19

The 19th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday, December 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction.

Both the Heat and Thunder have blown hot and cold this season and lie in the bottom half of the points table. While the Heat have only one win in four matches, the Thunder are slightly better off with two wins in five matches.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw the Thunder make quick work of the Heat, chasing down 121 in 11.4 overs with all 10 wickets intact. With the likes of Alex Hales and Daniel Sams in decent form as well, the Thunder will start as the favorites on Thursday. However, the Heat cannot be taken lightly with the experience of Michael Neser, Colin Munro and captain Jimmy Peirson bound to come in handy.

With both sides eyeing a crucial win in their bid for a playoff spot, another cracking game beckons at the Carrara Oval.

HEA vs THU Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 19

The Sydney Thunder and the Brisbane Heat will lock horns in the 19th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. The game is set to take place at 12:35 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HEA vs THU, BBL 2022-23, Match 19

Date and Time: 29th December 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HEA vs THU pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 19

The pitch at the Carrara Oval is expected to be competitive, with the average score being 138 in the previous season. Thirty-three out of 40 wickets in BBL 2021-22 at the venue were accounted for by pacers, who will be key yet again. However, only five of them were picked in the first four overs, indicating that the pitch may slow down and offer more help for the bowlers as the match progresses. Chasing is the preferred choice upon winning the toss, with the record also suggesting the same.

Record at the Carrara Oval in BBL 2021-22

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 139

2nd-innings score: 137

HEA vs THU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Alex Ross, Ollie Davies, Daniel Sams, Usman Qadir, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew and Gurinder Sandhu.

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

Jimmy Peirson and James Bazley are doubtful for this game.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson/Sam Heazlett, Ross Whiteley, Xavier Bartlett/James Bazley, Matt Kuhnemann, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee and Mitchell Swepson.

HEA vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (4 matches, 111 runs, Average: 27.75)

Sam Billings has been in decent form for the Heat, scoring 111 runs at an average of 27.75. He also has a fifty to his name this season, holding him in good stead. Billings is a decent player of both pace and spin and given his experience, he should be a good pick for your HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (5 matches, 159 runs, Average: 39.75)

Alex Hales has found some form of late, scoring two fifties in his last three matches. He has 159 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 141.96 this season. Given his recent form and explosive ability, Hales is a must-have in your HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (5 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 15.33)

Daniel Sams has been the Thunder's best bowler this season, picking up nine wickets in five matches. He is averaging just 15.33 with the ball at a strike rate of 12.00. With Sams also being capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is another must-have in your HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Steketee (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 15.43)

Mark Steketee is Brisbane Heat's top wicket-taker this season with seven wickets in four matches so far. The Brisbane Heat pacer is averaging 15.43 with the ball and has a decent record at the Carrara Oval as well. Given his recent form and wicket-taking ability, Steketee is a top pick for your HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

HEA vs THU match captain and vice-captain choices

Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams is one of the best bowlers in the competition, picking up nine wickets in five matches this season. He has a bowling strike rate of 12.00 this season, holding him in good stead. With the Thunder sticking to a bowling-heavy line-up, Daniel Sams should have a say with the bat as well, making him a fine captaincy pick for your HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Max Bryant

Max Bryant has blown hot and cold this season with 52 runs in four matches. He did look to be in good touch last week against the Adelaide Strikers, scoring 46 runs off just 29 balls. Given his ability to take on the pacers in the powerplay, Bryant can be a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Michael Neser 6 wickets in 3 matches Mark Steketee 7 wickets in 4 matches Sam Billings 111 runs in 4 matches Alex Hales 159 runs in 5 matches Nathan McAndrew 3 wickets in 2 matches

HEA vs THU match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 19

Rilee Rossouw has shown glimpses of his ability this season, scoring 70 runs in four innings, including a fifty against the Melbourne Renegades. Rossouw has been striking at over 150 against left-arm spin and right-arm leg-spin this season, holding him in good stead against the likes of Mitchell Swepson and Matthew Kuhnemann. Given the conditions on offer as well, Rossouw should be a good addition to your HEA vs THU Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction, click here!

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Max Bryant (c)

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Daniel Sams (vc)

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan McAndrew, Usman Qadir

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (vc), Alex Hales, Max Bryant

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Daniel Sams, Matt Renshaw (c), James Bazley

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green

