"I would never commit to doing all the formats" - Gary Kirsten interested in England job if role is limited to Test cricket

Former India and South Africa head coach Gary Kirsten has expressed interest in coaching England's red-ball side as long as the role does not necessitate coaching in shorter formats as well.

Incumbent Chris Silverwood is under tremendous pressure following the team's disastrous showing in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 in Australia. The Joe Root-led side have already lost the urn following defeats in the first three Tests.

Kirsten, who guided both India and South Africa to the top of the Test rankings, said it would be an honor to coach the England Test side if he does get the opportunity.

The former South Africa batter, who has applied for the England coaching role twice in the past, told i newspaper:

"Listen, it's (England's job) always a consideration because it is a tremendous honor. I've walked this journey twice now and I've always made it clear that I'd never commit to doing all the formats. And when international boards get their head around the fact that they need to split coaching roles, then it becomes a consideration."

Kirsten said while England's limited-overs sides are at the top of their game, extra focus is required to rebuild their Test squad.

"Listen, the England ODI side is set-up, you're the best ODI side in the world at the moment. It's a project that has been well-thought-out. You've got consistency in the players that have been picked. Your Test side has battled for a while, but it would be a really lovely project to get that going. I think it's a great project for someone to come in and take that Test side on. There is a lot that needs to be put in place to build this Test team out," he concluded.

The fourth Test starts in Sydney on January 5.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan