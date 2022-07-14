IND vs ENG 2022: Weather update in London (July 14) as India gear up for 2nd ODI

Expect another good day of cricket as England look to even things up with India in the second of the three-match ODI series at Lord's, London on Thursday (July 14).

It was a clinical showing by India at The Oval as the visitors rode on Jasprit Bumrah's terrific 6/19 to skittle England out for a paltry 114. In response, skipper Rohit Sharma (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) steered the side home to a comprehensive 10-wicket win.

However, things certainly won't be a cakewalk as Jos Buttler and his men will look to bring their A-game into the second encounter. They will be eager to dismiss their failure in the first match as an aberration and that means another exciting contest is on the cards.

Here's a quick look at what the weather will look like when both sides meet for their second skirmish.

IND vs ENG 2022: Weather update in London as India take on England

Accuweather predicts a sunny and pleasant afternoon with temperatures around 26 degrees. With the site issuing an amber warning for extreme heat, expect the heatwaves to be present.

Humidity is expected to be around 33% and there's an estimated cloud cover of 26% making it perfect for a full game of cricket —something both sides will be hoping for after their respective performances.

India move to third place in ODI rankings

The visitors' first 10-wicket win against England in ODIs has vaulted them to third place in the ICC rankings. They are now ahead of Pakistan with 108 rating points.

To stay ahead of Pakistan (106 points) in the rankings, India will need to either win or draw the series against England.

New Zealand and England are placed first and second with 127 and 122 points respectively.

Earlier, Pakistan had pushed Rohit Sharma and Co. to fourth place in June by beating West Indies 3-0 in their home series. However, their stay at No. 3 was cut after the Men in Blue routed England cheaply in the first ODI.

