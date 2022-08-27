IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Match 2

India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) will lock horns in the second match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs PAK 2022 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips.

India and Pakistan will renew their on-field rivalry as they square off in the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan have had some injuries to deal with leading into the competition, with Shaheen Afridi being ruled out. However, they still have a good blend of youth and experience in their squad, with their opening duo of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan being key.

Team India are also missing key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. However, they have enough depth in their squad, handing them the favorites tag ahead of the game. With two of the strongest sides looking to start their Asia Cup campaign with a win, a cracking contest beckons in Dubai.

IND vs PAK Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The second match of Asia Cup 2022 featuring India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Group A, Match 2

Date and Time: 28th August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

IND vs PAK pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

The pitch in Dubai is a good one to bat on, with scores of over 170 being chased down in the last five matches with relative ease. Dew should play a factor, allowing teams to chase better. Both pacers and spinners have picked up wickets equally at the venue over the last few games, keeping them interested throughout the innings.

Last 3 Matches at the Venue

Matches Won by Batting first: 0

Matches Won by Bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 160

Average 2nd-innings score: 162

IND vs PAK Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

India: WLWWW

Pakistan: WWWWL

IND vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan Injury/Team News

Mohammad Wasim Jr is not available for this game.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani.

India Injury/Team News

KL Rahul could sit out, with Rishabh Pant opening the batting alongside Rohit Sharma.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Rizwan (56 matches, 1662 runs, strike-rate: 128.84)

Muhammad Rizwan has been in sensational form in this format, scoring 1349 runs, including 13 fifty-plus scores in 27 matches, since the start of 2021. His previous T20I outing against India saw him score an unbeaten fifty. Given his ability to score big runs, he is a top-pick in your IND vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Suryakumar Yadav (23 matches, 672 runs, Average: 37.33)

Suryakumar Yadav has been India's best batter in 2022, scoring 428 runs at a strike rate of 189.4. He has three fifty-plus scores, including a hundred against England, this year. With Suryakumar also boasting a good record in the UAE, he is a must-have in your team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (64 matches, 275 runs, 73 wickets)

Shadab Khan had a good series against the Netherlands, scoring 48 runs and picking up one wicket in two ODIs. He impressed in the PSL earlier in the year with 268 runs and 19 wickets in nine matches. With Shadab bound to play a role with both the bat and ball, he is a top-pick for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (6 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 14.56)

Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant in his T20I career, picking up nine wickets in six matches. He has impressed with both the new ball and in the death overs with an economy rate of just 6.34. With Jasprit Bumrah not available, Arshdeep will be key in the death overs.

IND vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is the top-ranked batter in T20Is and for good reason. He averages 45.43 and strikes at 130 in this format. He scores one fifty in nearly three matches, throwing light on his consistency. With Azam showing good form against the Netherlands, he is a top pick for the captaincy in this IND vs PAK 2022 match.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is another elite T20I batter and is one of the top run-scorers in this format. He has a decent record in the UAE with 174 runs in five T20Is. With Pakistan's pace attack missing both Mohammad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi, Rohit is sure to be a popular captaincy option.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rohit Sharma 3487 runs in 132 matches Arshdeep Singh 9 wickets in 5 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 79 wickets in 62 matches Babar Azam 2686 runs in 74 matches Haris Rauf 42 wickets in 35 matches

IND vs PAK match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Pakistan's bowling attack is lacking firepower with Shaheen Afridi being injured. While Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani are decent, they are not on the same level as Afridi. Indian top-order batters can be backed to score big runs against a relatively-weak Pakistan attack in this crucial IND vs PAK game.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Rizwan (vc)

Batters: Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (vc), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

