IND vs PAK 2022 Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: When & where to watch India vs Pakistan match?

The India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry will reignite on Sunday evening when the two arch-rivals go head-to-head at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be the first match of Asia Cup 2022 for both India and Pakistan. Both teams will be keen to get off to a winning start.

The last time the fans witnessed an India vs Pakistan match was in October last year when the two teams crossed paths at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Incidentally, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium played host to that contest as well.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets, thereby ending their World Cup jinx against the Men in Blue. India will be out for revenge when they battle Pakistan in Dubai in their Asia Cup opener.

Ahead of the highly anticipated game, here's a list of TV channels that will telecast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match.

When & where to watch IND vs PAK 2022 in India?

Star Sports Network has secured the rights to telecast all matches of the Asia Cup 2022 live in India. So, the match between India and Pakistan will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (Hindi) from 7:30 pm IST onwards.

Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and application.

When & where to watch IND vs PAK 2022 in Pakistan?

The match between India and Pakistan will start at 7:00 pm in Pakistan on Sunday evening. PTV Sports and Ten Sports will telecast the match live. PTV Sports Online will stream the match live as well.

When & where to watch India vs Pakistan match in Bangladesh?

Fans living in Bangladesh can watch the battle between the two arch-rivals on Gazi TV. The start time for this match in Bangladesh is 8:00 pm.

When & where to watch India vs Pakistan match in the US?

Cricket fans residing in the United States can watch the big game from 10:00 am onwards on Willow TV and ESPN Sports. Live streaming in the US will be available on Hotstar.

When & where to watch IND vs PAK 2022 in Afghanistan?

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the rights to telecast all Asia Cup 2022 matches in Afghanistan. The start time in Afghanistan is 6:30 pm.

Which team will win the upcoming India vs Pakistan match? Share your views in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee