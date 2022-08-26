Asia Cup 2022: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host 10 matches of this year's Asia Cup (Image: Getty)

Asia Cup 2022 will start on Saturday, August 27, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to face off in the season opener. For the first time in six years, the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, making it the UAE's first-ever T20I Asia Cup event as hosts.

Generally, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah host international matches played in the UAE. But Abu Dhabi will not host the Asia Cup 2022 matches, with Dubai and Sharjah to share the fixtures.

10 out of the 13 games will be played in Dubai, while the remaining three matches will be hosted by Sharjah. Before the mega event gets underway, here are some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium T20I stats

T20I matches played: 75

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 39

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 143

Highest individual score: 93 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs. Scotland, 2021

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 183/5 - Afghanistan vs. UAE, 2016

Dubai International Cricket Stadium last T20I match

The last T20I match in Dubai was the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia. The Aussies won the toss and opted to bowl first. A splendid 85-run knock from Kane Williamson powered the Blackcaps to a total of 172 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 173 to win the T20 World Cup for the first time, Australia overhauled the total in 18.5 overs while losing just two wickets. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scored match-winning fifties for the Aussies.

Only six wickets fell in the last T20I match at this stadium, with pacers bagging five of them. 12 sixes were smashed by the batters across 38.5 overs of the contest.

