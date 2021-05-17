NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match - May 18th, 2021

Match five of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD tournament will see the Northern Knights take on the North-West Warriors in Belfast on Tuesday.

Both the Northern Knights and the North West Warriors have won one out of their two games so far. Despite coming into the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD tournament as the clear favorites, the Northern Knights lost their first encounter against Leinster, only to beat the same team in their next game. With Paul Stirling and Harry Tector in the top-order, the Knights are well-equipped to extend their winning run and to propel themselves to the top of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD table. However, they will need Mark Adair and the rest of the bowling attack to step up against a strong North-West Warriors side.

Speaking of the North-West Warriors, the Andy McBrine-led side come into the fixture on the back of a convincing win over the Munster Reds. Although their opening duo of Stephen Doheny and William Porterfield couldn't get going, their balance and depth proved too strong for the Reds. But against the mighty Northern Knights, they will need their young yet inexperienced middle-order to come up with the goods. All eyes will be on Shane Getkate, who had a decent series against the Netherlands earlier in the month. With both sides eyeing four points in the fixture, we should be in for a cracking Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD game in Belfast.

Squads to choose from

Northern Knights

Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, James Cameron-Dow, David Delany, Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White.

North-West Warriors

Andy McBrine (C), Ross Allen, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Will Smale, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Knights

Paul Stirling, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Graeme McCarter, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster, James McCollum

North-West Warriors

William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Craig Young, Ross Allen and Boyd Rankin

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors, Match 5

Date & Time: 18th May 2021, at 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

It will be the first Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD game of the season at the Civil Service Cricket Club, with a fresh surface in store on Tuesday. Although the ball should come on fairly well, the batsmen will be wary of early swing movements, owing to the cloudy conditions on offer. The spinners might come into play in the middle overs, paving the way for an even contest between the bat and ball. Although rain might play spoilsport, we should have at least a shortened game on Tuesday in Belfast.

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NK vs NWW)

NK vs NKK Dream11 Tips - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Doheny, P Stirling, G Kennedy, H Tector, L Georgeson, G Hume, M Adair, S Thompson, A McBrine, G McCarter and B Rankin

Captain: P Stirling, Vice-Captain: A McBrine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Doheny, P Stirling, G Kennedy, J Lawlor, L Georgeson, G Hume, M Adair, S Thompson, A McBrine, G McCarter and C Young

Captain: P Stirling, Vice-Captain: G Hume