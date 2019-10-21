NOR vs BAL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's PAK T20 Cup Match - October 22nd, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 16 // 21 Oct 2019, 19:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The final league game of the Pakistan T20 Cup 2019 sees a top of the table clash in store for fantasy enthusiasts. Table-toppers, Northern face off against Balochistan with both teams eyeing the top spot. Only NRR separates both sides with Northern's depth in the batting and bowling resources standing out in their last two games. Similarly, Balochistan's superior batting unit has done the trick for them with as many as three batsmen crossing the 100 run mark in the competition so far. While a win will see them top the table, both teams are already assured of a place in the semi-final. With the final game of the league phase promising a potential thriller, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NOR vs BAL

Squads to choose from:

Northern:

Imad Wasim (captain), Umar Amin (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Naveed Malik, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Zaid Alam

Balochistan:

Haris Sohail (captain), Imran Farhat (vice-captain), Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Talha, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan, Umar Gul and Yasir Shah

Playing XI Updates:

Northern:

Given their win in the previous game over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, no changes are expected from Northern with Imad Wasim and Asif Ali in stunning form for them. Asif Ali has been the standout player with 182 runs at a strike-rate of 216.66. His exploits in the middle order has served Northern well with the likes of Mohammad Nawaz and Umar Amin complementing him nicely. Their bowling unit has a lot of experience with Sohail Tanvir leading the way in a spin-heavy bowling unit. Wasim and Shadab are two of the best spinners in the T20 format and will be crucial to their fortunes in this game.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Umar Amin, Imran, Asif Ali, Wasim (C), Nawaz, Shadab, Nazir (WK), Musa, Rauf, Tanvir and Amir.

Balochistan:

No changes are expected of Balochistan as well with Imam ul Haq and Awais Zia in superb form. They have scored 343 runs among them and provide starts on a consistent basis for Balochistan. Captain, Haris Sohail is due for a big knock with the likes of Talat and Imran Butt in decent form. Veteran, Yasir Shah and Akif Javed have done exceedingly well in the bowling unit for them. Javed's tally of seven wickets in four games throws some light on to this exploits and will be key against the likes of Asif Ali and Imad Wasim on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Imam ul Haq, Zia, Bismillah (WK), Sohail (C), Talat, Imran Butt, Amad Butt, Yasir, Ashgar, Gul and Javed

Match Details:

Northern vs Balochistan, Match 15

22nd October 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report:

Lots of runs are on offer with dew also playing a huge part in the evening games. While the 200 rub threshold has been breached during the course of the season, the pitch has slowed down which could result in a more even contest between bat and ball. Nevertheless, 170-175 should be par on this wicket with chasing being preferred upon winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Although there are a couple of options on offer for this slot, Bismillah Khan gets the nod with the Balochistan keeper scoring more than 100 runs in four games so far. Rohail Nazir is another good candidate who fits the bill but his lowly batting position is a put-off.

Batsmen: Imam ul Haq is a must-have in the side with the south-paw already scoring 157 runs this season. Along with him, Northern duo of Asif Ali and Umar Amin, who have enjoyed a successful season so far, are also picked in the fantasy team. While Awais Zia is another such individual who has done well at the top of the order, he is overlooked for Balochistan captain, Haris Sohail, who is due for a big one in the Pakistan T20 Cup 2019.

Allrounders: Northern boasts of three of the best Pakistan allrounders in Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Mohd Nawaz in their ranks. While two out of the aforementioned trio would suffice from the Northern roster, Amad Butt is one to watch out for his wicket-taking ability. With eight wickets to his name, he should pick a wicket or two on Tuesday.

Bowlers: Pace sensation Haris Rauf has slid under the public's eye with his more established team-mates outperforming him in the tournament. Nevertheless, Rauf has picked three wickets in twelve overs so far and looks good to pick a few against Balochistan. Along with him, Musa Khan, who earned a call-up to the Pakistan National team on Monday, is also one to watch out for. One of Yasir Shah or Sohail Tanvir should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Asif Ali has been the standout player for Northern this season with mind-boggling strike-rates and big hits being a trademark of his innings. While he is a worthy candidate for the multiplier options, the likes of Imad Wasim and Imam ul Haq also fit the bill as captain or vice-captain owing to their current form.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Asif Ali, Imam ul Haq, Haris Sohail, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf and Musa Khan. Captain: Imam ul Haq, Vice-Captain: Imad Wasim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Asif Ali, Imam ul Haq, Awais Zia, Umar Amin, Mohd Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Mohd Ashgar and Musa Khan. Captain: Imam ul Haq, Vice-Captain: Asif Ali