NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2021, Match 11

Match 11 of the National T20 Cup 2021 has Northern Punjab (NOR) taking on Central Punjab (CEP) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Northern Punjab will be eyeing a big win at the expense of Central Punjab, who come into the game on the back of a win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With the likes of Babar Azam and Wahab Riaz in their ranks, they will start the game as favorites, but Northern Punjab are a force to be reckoned with as well in this format.

NOR vs CEP Probable Playing 11 Today

NOR XI

Umar Amin, Nasir Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Rohail Nazir (wk), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf and Muhammad Musa

CEP XI

Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Qasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil and Hasan Ali

Match Details

NOR vs CEP, National T20 Cup 2021, Match 11

Date and Time: 30th September 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on with help available for the pacers as well. Although the batters should feel at home out in the middle, they will be wary of movement off the surface. There should be some turn available for the spinners in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NOR vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rohail Nazir: Rohail Nazir is one of Pakistan's brightest talents with the bat. Capable of scoring quick runs in the top order, Nazir has shown glimpses of his ability. But he is due for a big one in this tournament, making him one to watch out for in today's game.

Batsman

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has been sensational for Central Punjab, often coming up with big knocks at the top of the order alongside Ahmed Shehzad. He didn't have the best of outings in the previous game and will be keen to set the record straight in this encounter.

All-rounder

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim is one of Pakistan's best all-rounders, with his experience and skill-set fitting in nicely in the Northern Punjab's set-up. He has been fairly consistent with bat and ball and will be looking to continue his fine form in the competition.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: Wahab Riaz has been fairly good in this tournament, even picking up three wickets in the previous game. The left-arm pacer is handy with the bat as well, making him a good addition to your NOR vs CEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Wahab Riaz (CEP) - 238 points

Haris Rauf (NOR) - 197 points

Babar Azam (CEP) - 171 points

Important Stats for NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam: 2204 runs in 56 T20I innings, Average: 46.89

Wahab Riaz: 3-0-21-3 in the previous National T20 Cup match vs Khyber

Muhammad Musa: 4-0-40-3 in the previous National T20 Cup match vs Southern Punjab

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today (National T20 Cup)

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf and Musa Khan

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Akhlaq, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf and Imad Wasim

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Haider Ali

Edited by Samya Majumdar