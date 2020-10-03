NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 3rd, 2020

The seventh game of the National T20 Cup sees Northern face a strong Central Punjab side at the Multan Cricket Ground on Saturday. Both teams started their campaign with a victory and will look to continue their winning run.

When these two teams faced off last season, Central Punjab were victorious in a nervy match at Faisalabad. Northern posted an impressive 222 for six in their quota of 20 overs. In response, Central Punjab were quickly reduced to 17 for the loss of two wickets.

However, Ahmed Shehzad held fort and helped his team make it past the finishing line with one ball to spare. Shehzad scored an unbeaten century, helping Central Punjab emerge victorious.

Squads to choose from

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik.

Central Punjab

Babar Azam (captain), Saad Nasim (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Northern

Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf and Rohail Nazir.

Central Punjab

Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Usman Qadir, Qasim Akram, Nasim Shah, Sohaibullah, Bilal Asif and Irfan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Central Punjab

Date: 3rd October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Ground, Multan

Pitch Report

The strip at Multan Cricket Ground has remained loyal to batsmen so far in the tournament. All the matches that have been played on this track have seen huge totals, and we can expect a high scoring game on Saturday as well.

Though batsmen have enjoyed most of the success, the bowlers cannot be disregarded at this pitch. The bowlers should be able to get the ball to move in the initial overs of the game. A complete 40 overs game is on the cards with no rain interruptions expected tomorrow.

National T20 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Akmal, B Azam, H Ali, A Ali, U Amin, I Wasim, S Khan, B Asif, H Rauf, M Amir and Sohaibullah.

Advertisement

Captain: K Akmal Vice-captain: H Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Nazir, B Azam, H Ali, A Shafiq, U Amin, I Wasim, A Imran, B Asif, H Rauf, M Amir and Sohaibullah.

Captain: A Imran Vice-captain: H Rauf