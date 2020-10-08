NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 9th, 2020

Match 15 of the National T20 Cup will see the table-toppers Northern Punjab go up against fifth-placed Central Punjab at the Pindi Club Ground. Northern Punjab have looked dominating thus far and will be hoping to seal a spot in the knockout stages.

Northern Punjab have five victories in five games, and a major reason for their success has been their all-round show. Central Punjab, on the other hand, have lost their focus in the last few games.

With a lot at stake, expect an exciting clash between these two sides!

Squads to choose from

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ismail (for Multan leg only), Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

Central Punjab

Babar Azam (captain), Saad Nasim (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Northern

Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf and Rohail Nazir.

Central Punjab

Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Usman Qadir, Qasim Akram, Nasim Shah, Sohaibullah, Bilal Asif and Irfan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Central Punjab

Date: 9th October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The Pindi Cricket Ground has seen the ball come onto the bat nicely, assisting the batsmen's stroke-making. However, the teams have struggled while chasing the big targets and hence, captains winning the toss will want to bat first.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Akmal, H Ali, Z Malik, A Ali, A Shafiq, S Khan, S Nasim, B Asif, H Rauf, M Khan and Naseem-Shah.

Captain: A Shafiq Vice-captain: Z Malik

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Nazir, H Ali, Z Malik, U Amin, A Shafiq, S Khan, S Nasim, Q Akram, H Rauf, M Khan and Naseem-Shah.

Captain: S Khan Vice-captain: H Rauf