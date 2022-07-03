NOR vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20 Warm-Up Match

The second warm-up T20 game between India (IND) and Northamptonshire (NOR) is set to take place at the County Ground in Northampton on Sunday, July 3.

Team India continue their preparations for the white-ball series against England as they face Northamptonshire. The likes of Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda have been brilliant in recent games, although youngsters Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Tripathi might get a look in this game.

As for the Northants, they will be without key players James Neesham and Chris Lynn, although they do have a strong roster despite the unavailabilities.

With the Indians keen on sustaining their momentum and giving their players a run-in, an entertaining game beckons in Northampton.

NOR vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Umran Malik.

NOR XI

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Emilio Gay, Gus Miller, Charlie Thurston, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover and Freddie Heldreich

Match Details

NOR vs IND, 2nd warm-up T20 match

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the County Ground in Northampton despite there being ample swing and pace on offer. The new ball bowlers should get some swing early on, although the batters will look to make full use of the powerplay early on.

There could be some turn available for the spinners as well, making for a good contest between bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss with 170 being par at this venue.

Today's NOR vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has shown signs of form in the last few matches, scoring a fifty against Ireland and a quick-fire 38 against Derbyshire.

He has been used as an opener in both games, allowing him to maximize his range and ability against pace. With form on his side, Samson is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Ben Curran: Ben Curran is a talented batter who can tee off from ball one at the top of the order. The southpaw has not been in the best of form off late but is well and truly capable of coming up with the goods.

With Chris Lynn unavailable for the Northants, Curran is expected to bat at the top of the order and can be backed to score some runs as well.

All-rounders

Joshua Cobb: Joshua Cobb has been in decent form for the Northants, starring with both bat and ball. While he has often come up with big knocks in the top-order, he has chipped in with economical performances with the ball, especially in the powerplay phase.

With his all-round skills bound to come into play, he is a good addition to your NOR vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Umran Malik: Umran Malik is one of the fastest bowlers in the world, often breaching the 145 kmph mark. He has not had the best of starts to his Indian career, proving to be a touch expensive.

He is capable of riling up batters with his hit-the-deck hard length and nailing his yorkers as well, making him a must-have in your NOR vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOR vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Joshua Cobb (NOR)

Rahul Tripathi (IND)

Umran Malik (IND)

Important stats for NOR vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Josh Cobb - 12 wickets in 13 T20 Blast 2022 matches, ER: 6.91

Arshdeep Singh - 2/29 vs Derbyshire in previous warm-up match

Deepak Hooda - 151 runs in 2 T20I matches vs Ireland, SR: 175.58

NOR vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20 Warm-up match)

NOR vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Ryan Rickelton, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb, Nathan Buck, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Umran Malik

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Vice-Captain: Ricardo Vasconcelos

NOR vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Ryan Rickelton, Saif Zaib, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb, Nathan Buck, Arshdeep Singh, Brandon Glover and Umran Malik

Captain: Rahul Tripathi, Vice-Captain: Joshua Cobb.

