NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 6

The sixth match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will see Northern (NOR) squaring off against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Thursday, September 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s of match 6.

Northern haven't had a great start to the National T20 Cup 2022 as they lost their first match to Sindh by 10 runs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, won their first match against Central Punjab by 18 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Northern have a better squad. Northern are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NOR vs KHP Match Details

The sixth match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 1 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 2.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOR vs KHP, Match 6

Date and Time: September 1, 2022, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab, where a total of 312 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

NOR vs KHP Form Guide

NOR - L

KHP - W

NOR vs KHP Probable Playing XI

NOR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rohail Nazir (wk), Ali Imran, Umar Amin, Nasir Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Mubashir Khan, Aamir Jamal, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Mehram Mumtaz, Umair Masood.

KHP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohammad Haris (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Sarwar, Adil Amin, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Asif Afridi, Arshad-Iqbal, Imran Khan Sr, Abbas Afridi, Imran Khan Jr.

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Haris (1 match, 10 runs)

M Haris is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to bounce back in today's match.

Batters

N Nawaz (1 match, 39 runs)

N Nawaz and S Farhan are the two best batsmen to select for the Dream11 team. H Nawaz played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Jamal (1 match, 13 runs, 1 wicket)

A Jamal and M Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Ghulam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Tanvir (1 match, 21 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Mumtaz and S Tanvir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. U Khan Shinwari is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NOR vs KHP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Jamal

A Jamal is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He smashed 13 runs and scalped one wicket in the last match against Sindh.

S Tanvir

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you can make S Tanvir the captain of the grand league teams. He was one of the top bowlers for Pakistan, who has taken 54 wickets in his 57 T20 Internationals. The left-arm pacer picked up three wickets in the last match against Sindh.

5 Must-Picks for NOR vs KHP, Match 6

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points S Tanvir 21 runs and 3 wickets 118 points M Khan 33 runs 49 points A Jamal 13 runs and 1 wicket 59 points N Nawaz 39 runs 61 points M Mumtaz 16 runs and 1 wicket 54 points

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: S Farhan, N Nawaz, A Imran

All-rounders: K Ghulam, A Jamal, M Khan

Bowlers: S Tanvir, M Mumtaz, U Khan Shinwari, A Iqbal

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Grand League.

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: S Farhan, N Nawaz, A Amin

All-rounders: A Jamal, M Khan

Bowlers: S Tanvir, M Mumtaz, U Khan Shinwari, A Iqbal, S Irshad

