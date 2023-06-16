NOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 16, 2023

Northamptonshire and Lancashire in the North Group will face off on Friday (June 16) at County Ground, Northampton.

Lancashire are sixth in the North Group. They began their campaign on a high with three straight wins before losing four gameson a trot. In their last game, they bounced back to beat Worcestershire by four wickets.

Northamptonshire, meanwhile, are having a forgettable season so far. They have lost five of their eight games and are eighth in the standings.

Squads for NOR vs LAN for Today's Match

Northamptonshire

Chris Lynn, Alex Russell, David Willey, Justin Broad, Emilio Gay, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus, Ben Sanderson, James Sales, AJ Tye, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Saif Zaib

Lancashire

Liam Livingstone (c), Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Rob Jones, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Luke Wood

On that note, here are three players you could pick for your fantasy team:

#3 Colin de Grandhomme (LAN) - 8.5 Credits

Durham Cricket vs Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Colin de Grandhomme has been consistent with the ball for Lancashire this year. The former New Zealand international grabbed 3-24 against Yorkshire recently. While he has not performed with the bat yet, De Grandhomme has picked up seven wickets in six innings.

#2 Freddie Heldreich (NOR) - 8 Credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

Freddie Heldreich has topped the bowling charts for the Northants in this edition of Vitality T20 Blast.

Notably, the 21-year-old has picked up at least a wicket in every game of the tournament so far. He has grabbed 14 wickets, with a best of 4-27 and an economy rate of 7.95.

#1 Daryl Mitchell (LAN) - 9 Credits

Durham Cricket vs Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Daryl Mitchell is the best performer from Lancashire in this edition. The Kiwi all-rounder has got into double figures in all his games so far.

The middle-order batter is the highest scorer for his team. Moreover, Mitchell can roll his arms for a few overs. The 32-year-old has scored 275 runs with a strike rate of 171.87 and has eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.11.

