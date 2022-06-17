NOR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Northamptonshire (NOR) will take on Lancashire (LAN) in a North Group match in the English T20 Blast 2022 on Friday, June 17. The County Ground in Northampton will host this contest.

Both teams have played exceptionally well in this year's tournament and are currently placed in the top two positions in the points table. Lancashire have won six matches and currently hold first place, while Northamptonshire have won five matches and are second.

Northamptonshire would love to continue their winning streak, but Lancashire are a better team with more experienced players. We expect Lancashire to outshine their opponents in this match.

NOR vs LAN Probable Playing XI

NOR XI

Joshua Cobb (c), Lewis McManus (wk), Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Saif Zaib, James Neesham, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich.

LAN XI

Dane Vilas (c), Phil Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.

Match Details

Match: NOR vs LAN, English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match.

Date and Time: 17 June 2022, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Northampton.

Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground in Northampton is well-balanced and will provide ample assistance to both batters and bowlers. Batting is relatively easier in the first few overs, after which pitch becomes good for spinners. As the ball becomes old, spinners will be backed to get wickets.

Pace bowlers can be highly effective in the death overs, where batsmen will try to hit boundaries, so they have a high chance of getting wickets with their variations. Both teams would prefer to bat first on this pitch and bowl in the second innings, when the pitch starts supporting spinners more.

NOR vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Salt is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He scored 38 runs in 34 balls against Leicestershire in the last match.

Batters

C Lynn and T David are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match. C Lynn smashed 113 runs in just 57 balls against Worcestershire.

All-rounders

L Livingstone and J Cobb are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team. They could be promoted in the top order for hitting purposes, and also complete their quota of four overs each.

J Neesham is another good pick for your Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Gleeson and T Hartley are the best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. Gleeson took four wickets in the last match against Durham.

G White is another good bowler pick for your Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in NOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

L Livingstone (Lancashire).

J Cobb (Northampton).

C Lynn (Northampton).

Important stats for NOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

C Lynn - 379 runs.

J Neesham - 127 runs and nine wickets.

T David - 270 runs.

NOR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

NOR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Salt, C Lynn, S Croft, T David, L Livingstone, J Cobb, T Taylor, J Neesham, G White, R Gleeson, T Hartley.

Captain: L Livingstone | Vice Captain: J Cobb.

NOR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Salt, C Lynn, S Croft, T David, B Curran, L Livingstone, J Cobb, J Neesham, G White, R Gleeson, T Hartley.

Captain: J Cobb | Vice Captain: L Livingstone.

