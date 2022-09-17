NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the National T20 Cup, Match 30

Northern (NOR) will take on Southern Punjab (SOP) in the 30th match of the National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Club Ground in Pakistan on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NOR vs SOP Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Northern are sixth in the National T20 Cup points table, having won four out of their nine matches. They lost their last game against Central Punjab by six wickets. Southern Punjab have also won four out of their nine matches and are fifth in the standings. They won their last match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets.

NOR vs SOP Match Details

The 30th match of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 17 at Multan Cricket Club Ground in Pakistan. The match is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOR vs SOP, National T20 Cup, Match 30

Date and Time: 17th September, 2022, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Club Ground

NOR vs SOP Pitch Report

The track at the Multan Cricket Club Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. While the pacers could dominate proceedings early on, the spinners will have to bowl tight lines to curb the flow of runs. The last four out of the five matches played at the venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (National T20 Cup)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 155

Average second-innings score: 160

NOR vs SOP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Northern: L-L-W-W-W

Southern Punjab: L-W-L-L-L

NOR vs SOP probable playing 11s for today’s match

NOR injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NOR Probable Playing 11

Rohail Nazir, Nasir Nawaz, Mohammad Huraira, Aamer Jamal, Mubasir Khan, Sohail Tanvir(C), Usman Shinwari, Zaman Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Malik, Atif Khan-II.

SOP injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SOP Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Zain Abbas, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman(C), Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran, Sameen Gul, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Majid.

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rohail Nazir (7 matches, 48 runs, Strike Rate: 80.00)

Rohail is a quality batter who can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps. He has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 80.00 in seven matches.

Top Batter pick

Nasir Nawaz (8 matches, 205 runs, Strike Rate: 128.13)

Nasir is one of his team's most promising prospects with the bat in the National T20 Cup, having scored 205 runs at a strike rate of 128.13 in eight matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Agha Salman (9 matches, 53 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 80.30 and Economy Rate: 6.39)

Agha could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 53 runs and scalped 11 wickets in nine matches.

Top Bowler pick

Sameen Gul (9 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.79)

Sameen has been a revelation for Southern Punjab, picking up 12 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.79. His ability to take wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick in this game.

NOR vs SOP match captain and vice-captain choices

Agha Salman

Agha should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Saturday's match. He has scored 53 runs in nine games, while also picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.39.

Mohammad Huraira

Huraira has scored 118 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 132.58. He is a hard-hitting batter who could prove to be a great differential captaincy choice on Saturday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NOR vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Ilyas 125 runs and 12 wickets in 9 matches Sohail Tanvir 196 runs and 8 wickets in 9 matches Agha Salman 53 runs and 11 wickets in 9 matches Zain Abbas 287 runs in 9 matches Sameen Gul 17 runs and 12 wickets in 9 matches

NOR vs SOP match expert tips

Sohail Tanvir could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the NOR vs SOP match as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NOR vs SOP match, click here!

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

Batters: Zain Abbas, Mohammad Huraira (vc), Nasir Nawaz

All-rounders: Agha Salman (c), Mubasir Khan Babar, Mohammad Imran Randhawa

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Mehran Mumtaz.

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batters: Zain Abbas, Nasir Nawaz, Sharoon Siraj, Umar Amin

All-rounders: Agha Salman (c), Mubasir Khan, Hassan Khan

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir (vc), Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Majid

