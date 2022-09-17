NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the National T20 Cup, Match 30

Northern (NOR) will take on Southern Punjab (SOP) in the 30th match of the National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Club Ground in Pakistan on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NOR vs SOP Dream11 fantasy prediction.
Northern are sixth in the National T20 Cup points table, having won four out of their nine matches. They lost their last game against Central Punjab by six wickets. Southern Punjab have also won four out of their nine matches and are fifth in the standings. They won their last match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets.
NOR vs SOP Match Details
The 30th match of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 17 at Multan Cricket Club Ground in Pakistan. The match is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NOR vs SOP, National T20 Cup, Match 30
Date and Time: 17th September, 2022, 8:00 pm IST
Venue: Multan Cricket Club Ground
NOR vs SOP Pitch Report
The track at the Multan Cricket Club Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. While the pacers could dominate proceedings early on, the spinners will have to bowl tight lines to curb the flow of runs. The last four out of the five matches played at the venue have been won by the chasing teams.
Last 5 Matches (National T20 Cup)
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 4
Average first-innings score: 155
Average second-innings score: 160
NOR vs SOP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Northern: L-L-W-W-W
Southern Punjab: L-W-L-L-L
NOR vs SOP probable playing 11s for today’s match
NOR injury/team news
No major injury updates.
NOR Probable Playing 11
Rohail Nazir, Nasir Nawaz, Mohammad Huraira, Aamer Jamal, Mubasir Khan, Sohail Tanvir(C), Usman Shinwari, Zaman Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Malik, Atif Khan-II.
SOP injury/team news
No major injury updates.
SOP Probable Playing 11
Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Zain Abbas, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman(C), Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran, Sameen Gul, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Majid.
NOR vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Rohail Nazir (7 matches, 48 runs, Strike Rate: 80.00)
Rohail is a quality batter who can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps. He has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 80.00 in seven matches.
Top Batter pick
Nasir Nawaz (8 matches, 205 runs, Strike Rate: 128.13)
Nasir is one of his team's most promising prospects with the bat in the National T20 Cup, having scored 205 runs at a strike rate of 128.13 in eight matches.
Top All-rounder pick
Agha Salman (9 matches, 53 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 80.30 and Economy Rate: 6.39)
Agha could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 53 runs and scalped 11 wickets in nine matches.
Top Bowler pick
Sameen Gul (9 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.79)
Sameen has been a revelation for Southern Punjab, picking up 12 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.79. His ability to take wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick in this game.
NOR vs SOP match captain and vice-captain choices
Agha Salman
Agha should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Saturday's match. He has scored 53 runs in nine games, while also picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.39.
Mohammad Huraira
Huraira has scored 118 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 132.58. He is a hard-hitting batter who could prove to be a great differential captaincy choice on Saturday.
5 Must-picks with players stats for NOR vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
NOR vs SOP match expert tips
Sohail Tanvir could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the NOR vs SOP match as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir
Batters: Zain Abbas, Mohammad Huraira (vc), Nasir Nawaz
All-rounders: Agha Salman (c), Mubasir Khan Babar, Mohammad Imran Randhawa
Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Mehran Mumtaz.
NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf
Batters: Zain Abbas, Nasir Nawaz, Sharoon Siraj, Umar Amin
All-rounders: Agha Salman (c), Mubasir Khan, Hassan Khan
Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir (vc), Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Majid