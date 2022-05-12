NWW vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, Match 4

The North-West Warriors (NWW) will take on the Northern Knights (NK) in the fourth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at the Bready Cricket Club on Thursday, 12 May.

Both teams started their Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 with a loss. While the North-West Warriors lost to the Leinster Lightning, the Northern Knights went down against the Munster Reds.

NWW vs NK Probable Playing 11 today

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Graham Kennedy, Scott MacBeth, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Ryan MacBeth, Conor Olphert

Northern Knights: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Mark Adair (c), Max Burton (wk), Ross Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Manley, Ben White, Matthew Foster

Match Details

NWW vs NK, 4th Match, Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022

Date & Time: May 12th 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready, is likely to be a good one to bat on, with big scores being pretty common at the venue. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s NWW vs NK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny looked in decent touch with the bat, scoring 29 in NWW’s first game.

Batter

Paul Stirling, who scored a 43-ball 35 in the last encounter, will be eager to add to his tally today.

All-rounders

Ruhan Pretorius bowled a superb spell against the Munster Reds, returning with figures of 3/30 from 10 overs.

Andy McBrine can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He scored 12 runs and took one wicket in the last game.

Bowler

Mark Adair is a genuine wicket-taker who picked up one wicket in the previous match.

Top 5 best players to pick in NWW vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team

Ruhan Pretorius (NK): 116 points

Graham Hume (NWW): 73 points

Mark Adair (NK): 50 points

Andy McBrine (NWW): 49 points

Paul Stirling (NK): 46 points

Important stats for NWW vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team

Ruhan Pretorius: 14 runs & 3 wickets

Mark Adair: 1 wicket

Paul Stirling: 35 runs

Andy McBrine: 12 runs & 1 wicket

Graham Hume: 2 wickets

NWW vs NK Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022)

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, James McCollum, Andy McBrine, Ruhan Pretorius, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Matthew Foster, Ryan MacBeth.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Andy McBrine.

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, Max Burton, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Jeremy Lawlor, Andy McBrine, Ruhan Pretorius, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Graham Kennedy, Matthew Foster.

Captain: Ruhan Pretorius. Vice-captain: Graham Hume.

Edited by Samya Majumdar