NOS vs BPH Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match – August 3, 2023

Northern Superchargers will square off against Birmingham Phoenix in the fourth match of The Hundred, 2023. The Headingley in Leeds will be hosting this exciting contest on Thursday, August 3.

Northern Superchargers had a disappointing campaign in the previous edition of the tournament as they finished sixth in the points table with eight points, winning four of their eight games. The team will be looking for some change in fortunes this year.

Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, missed out on a spot in the knockouts with the barest of margins. The team finished fourth in the points table with 10 points, winning five of their eight games. They will be looking to repeat their performance and reach the playoffs this year.

On that note, here are three players who could be picked as captain or vice-captain in your NOS vs BPH Dream11 team.

#3 Harry Brook (NOS) - 9 Credits

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Harry Brook has emerged as one of the most improved English cricketers in all three formats of the game. He plays an attacking brand of cricket right from the beginning, which allows the other batters to take their time and settle at the crease.

The team will be expecting a match-winning knock from the youngster in their opening fixture. He should be an excellent pick to find a place in your fantasy teams for the NOS vs BPH Dream 11 game.

#2 Shadab Khan (BPH) - 9 Credits

Sussex Sharks v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Shadab Khan can contribute with both bat and ball. He is very consistent with his lines and lengths and playing big shots against him is not an easy task for any batter in the world.

Apart from his bowling, Shadab is more than capable of playing big shots at any stage of the game. He is going to be a must-have pick to be selected as captain or vice-captain in your fantasy teams for the NOS vs BPH Dream 11 game.

#1 Liam Livingstone (BPH) - 9 Credits

Trent Rockets Men v Birmingham Phoenix Men - The Hundred

Liam Livingstone is currently one of the most dangerous batters in white ball cricket right now. When he is in full flow, the right-arm batter has the ability to destroy any bowling attack in the world with his hard-hitting ability.

If needed, he can bowl some useful overs of leg spin as well. Therefore, his ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an ideal choice to be picked as captain in your NOS vs BPH Dream11 fantasy teams.

