NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 31

Match 31 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has Northern Superchargers taking on Birmingham Phoenix at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.

Birmingham Phoenix have been the team to beat in The Hundred and a win in today's fixture will assure them a place in the final. The Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, are in a do-or-die situation with a win being imperative for their chances of a top-three finish.

NOS vs BPH Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Dane Vilas, Jordan Thompson, John Simpson (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid and Mujeeb ur Rehman

BPH XI

Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone (c), Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke (wk), Dillon Pennington/Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Pat Brown and Imran Tahir

Match Details

NOS vs BPH, The Hundred Men's, Match 31

Date and Time: 17th August 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Headingley with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The dimensions of the ground go against the bowlers, who will need to be clever with their lines and lengths. The batters will look to attack the bowling from ball one with wickets in hand being key towards the backend. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today's NOS vs BPH Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Dane Vilas: Although he came into the Nothern Superchargers side midway through the season, Dane Vilas has made a decent impact in the middle-order. Given his experience and form, he should be a fine addition to your NOS vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Finn Allen: Although Finn Allen has blown hot and cold this season, he did look in good form in the previous game. Given the nature of the pitch, Allen will look to make full use of the conditions upfront against the new ball.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone put in a man-of-the-match performance in the previous game, ensuring Birmingham's passage into the knockouts. With the Birmingham Phoenix captain likely to play a role with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your NOS vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid has been brilliant with the ball with 12 wickets to his name this season. He has used his skills and experience to good effect, a great asset to have for today's The Hundre game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOS vs BPH Dream11 prediction team

Adil Rashid (NOS) - 404 points

Liam Livingstone (BPH) - 345 points

Imran Tahir (BPH) - 340 points

Important stats for NOS vs BPH Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone: 210 runs in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 154.41

Imran Tahir: 9 wickets in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 14.88

Adil Rashid: 12 wickets in 6 The Hundred matches; SR: 10.00

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, John Simpson, Chris Lynn, Miles Hammond, Finn Allen, David Willey, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Pat Brown and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Chris Lynn

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Will Smeed, Chris Lynn, Miles Hammond, Finn Allen, David Willey, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Pat Brown and Matty Potts

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

Edited by Samya Majumdar