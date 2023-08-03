NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Hundred 2023, Match 4

The Northern Superchargers (NOS) will take on the Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) in the fourth match of The Hundred 2023 at The Headingley in Leeds on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NOS vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both the Northern Superchargers and the Birmingham Phoenix. They have played two matches against each other previously and the head-to-head record stands at one win each.

Superchargers finished sixth in the points table last season with four victories and four defeats. Meanwhile, Phoenix landed in fourth place with five wins and three defeats.

NOS vs BPH Match Details, Match 4

The Match 4 of The Hundred 2023 will be played on 3rd August at the The Headingley in Leeds. The match is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOS vs BPH, The Hundred 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: August 03, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: The Headingley, Leeds

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

NOS vs BPH Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the tournament to be held at Headingley, Leeds. A balanced surface can be expected and both bowlers and batters might find a certain degree of assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 119.33

Average second innings score: 114.67

NOS vs BPH Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Northern Superchargers: NA

Birmingham Phoenix: NA

NOS vs BPH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Northern Superchargers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Northern Superchargers Probable Playing 11

HC Brook, A Lyth, BFW de Leede, WD Parnell, Ben Stokes, MW Short, T Banton (C), Ollie Robinson, MJ Potts, AU Rashid, and RJW Topley.

Birmingham Phoenix Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Birmingham Phoenix Probable Playing 11

Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, JL Smith, MM Ali (C), SH Khan, Chris Woakes, Benny Howell, LS Livingstone, BM Duckett (wk), TG Helm, and Tanveer Sangha.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tom Banton (2634 runs in 114 T20s)

Tom Banton could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has plenty of experience in T20s and has scored 2634 runs at an average close to 25 and at a strike rate of 143.62.

Top Batter pick

Harry Brook (2622 runs in 110 T20s)

Harry Brook is being regarded as the next revelation for England in the shorter formats. He has scored 2622 runs in his T20 career at an impressive average of 32.37 and a marvellous strike rate of 146.23.

Top All-rounder pick

Shadab Khan (2556 runs and 288 wickets in 256 T20s)

Shadab Khan is a world class all-rounder who has enormous experience in this format. He has collected 2556 runs in his T20 career and has also taken 288 wickets in 256 matches at an economy of 7.40.

Top Bowler pick

Chris Woakes (951 runs and 156 wickets in 144 T20s)

Chris Woakes can be difficult to play and he brings a lot of pace and accuracy to the table. He has scalped 156 wickets in 144 matches and Woakes can also hit a few boundaries.

NOS vs BPH match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is a modern day legend of the English game. The superstar is capable of affecting both departments of the game to a large degree. He has amassed 3023 runs in 159 matches at a strike rate of 133.23. Stokes has also taken 93 wickets and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your NOS vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone is one of the most brutal strikers of the ball in the modern game. He has a wealth of experience in T20 cricket, scoring 5572 runs in 228 games at a strike rate of 146.24. Livingstone has also scalped 95 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NOS vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats Ben Stokes 3023 runs and 93 wickets in 159 T20s Liam Livingstone 5572 runs and 95 wickets in 228 T20s Shadab Khan 2556 runs and 288 wickets in 256 T20s Harry Brook 2622 runs in 110 T20s Chris Woakes 951 runs and 156 wickets in 144 T20s

NOS vs BPH match expert tips

Harry Brook can be a major X factor player for your NOS vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batters: Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Matt Short, Moeen Ali, Bas De Leede

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batters: Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Matt Short, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Wayne Parnell