NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 31

Match 31 of the Hundred Women's competition has Northern Superchargers Women taking on Birmingham Phoenix Women at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.

Birmingham Phoenix will be eyeing a crucial win in today's fixture to keep their chances of a top-three finish afloat. However, they face a strong Northern Superchargers Women side vying for a place in the knockout stages in what promises to be a cracking The Hundred Women's game at Headingley.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS-W XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c&wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Kalea Moore, Liz Russell and Katie Levick

BPH-W XI

Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Amy Ellen Jones (c&wk), Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon and Abtaha Maqsood

Match Details

NOS-W vs BPH-W, The Hundred Women's, Match 31

Date and Time: 17th August 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Leeds despite some help on offer for the bowlers. There should be some swing available for the pacers early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play, paving the way for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130 being a decent total at the venue.

Today's NOS vs BPH Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Amy Ellen-Jones: Birmingham Phoenix captain Amy Jones is yet to fire with the bat in The Hundred. However, she will be looking to make amends today as the away side look to end the league phase on a high.

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues has been the standout player for the Northern Superchargers, often coming up with the goods in the powerplay overs. However, her form has tailed off a touch, something she would love to regain in this game.

All-rounder

Alice Davidson-Richards: Alice Davidson-Richards has provided the balance in the Northern Superchargers side with consistent performances with both the bat and ball. The pitch should suit her skill-set, making her a must-have in your NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kirstie Gordon: Perhaps the breakout star of The Hundred, Kirstie Gordon has been a revelation with the ball for Birmingham Phoenix. Often her team's go-to bowler in crunch moments, one can bank on her to pick up a wicket or two against the Superchargers in today's fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team

Kirstie Gordon (BPH-W) - 459 points

Jemimah Rodrigues (NOS-W) - 353 points

Alice Davidson-Richards (NOS-W) - 347 points

Important stats for NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt: 149 runs in 6 The Hundred matches, SR: 115.50

Kristie Gordon: 12 wickets in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 10.83

Shafali Verma: 163 runs in 7 The Hundred matches; SR: 139.31

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauren Winfield, Amy Jones, Katie Mack, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Erin Burns, Alice Davidson-Richards, Linsey Smith, Abtaha Maqsood, Kirstie Gordon and Kalea Moore

Captain: Lauren Winfield. Vice-captain: Amy Jones

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lauren Winfield, Amy Jones, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma, Erin Burns, Alice Davidson-Richards, Linsey Smith, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong and Liz Russell

Captain: Amy Jones. Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

