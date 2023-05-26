NOT vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 26, 2023

Nottinghamshire (NOT) will be facing Derbyshire (DER) in the 12th match of the English T20 Blast. This high-octane NOT vs DER clash will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

This will be Nottinghamshire’s first fixture of the English T20 Blast 2023. They won seven group games out of 14 and just missed out on qualification for the knockout stages of the competition. They will be hoping to make it to the quarter-finals in this year’s competition.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, lost their opening fixture of the English T20 Blast 2023 against Lancashire. After being asked to bat first, Derbyshire posted 179 on the board. The bowlers tried hard and picked up six wickets but were unsuccessful in defending the total.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NOT vs DER game.

NOT vs DER Squad for Today's Match

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Jack Brooks, Steven Mullaney (c), Colin Munro, Matthew Carter, Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Haseeb Hameed, Calvin Harrison, Lyndon James, Conor McKerr, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores

Derbyshire Squad

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy (c), Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Aneurin Donald, Tom Wood, Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison

#3 Wayne Madsen (DER) – 8.5 credits

Manchester Originals Men v Oval Invincibles Men - The Hundred

Wayne Madsen was impressive in Derbyshire’s opening game of the English T20 Blast 2023. Batting at three, Madsen held the innings nicely and played a well-composed knock of 50 off 35 balls, hitting three fours and four maximums.

Madsen has plenty of experience in the shortest format as he has played 152 T20s so far and has scored 3752 runs at an average of 30.50. He has looked good in recent times and he is a good pick as the captain of your Dream11 side for the NOT vs DER clash.

#2 Shaheen Afridi (NOT) – 9 credits

Shaheen Afridi has been signed by Nottinghamshire for English T20 Blast 2023

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has been signed by Nottinghamshire for the English T20 Blast 2023. Skipper Steven Mullaney was very excited to see Afridi in his team for the premier domestic T20 competition. Afridi comes with a big reputation and will be vital for Nottinghamshire this season.

Afridi has an experience of 113 international games and has picked up 233 wickets so far. The left-arm pacer is lethal with the new ball and can nail the yorkers in the death overs. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the NOT vs DER game on Friday.

#1 Alex Hales (NOT) – 9 credits

Alex Hales represents Nottinghamshire in the English T20 Blast 2023

Alex Hales represents Nottinghamshire in the domestic competitions. The right-handed aggressive opening batter is one of the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball and can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy. He is slated to open against Derbyshire in Nottinghamshire’s opening game.

Hales has tons of experience in the shortest format as he features in franchise leagues all around the world. He has amassed over 10,00 runs in T20s so far and is a vital cog in Nottinghamshire’s batting lineup.

