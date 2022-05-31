NOT vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Nottinghamshire (NOR) will take on Lancashire (LAN) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham as part of the North Group in the T20 Blast 2022 on Tuesday.

Lancashire come into this game on the back of a brilliant win over Worcestershire with Richard Gleeson and Tim David standing out. They are yet to taste defeat in the T20 Blast this season and would love to sustain their unbeaten start.

However, they face their toughest test to date in the competition in the form of Nottinghamshire. Blessed with a strong top-order, Nottinghamshire will head into this game as the clear favourites with home conditions also favouring them. All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards at the Trent Bridge.

NOT vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

NOT XI

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball and Calvin Harrison

LAN XI

Keaton Jennings, Phil Salt (wk), Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson and Matt Parkinson

Match Details

NOT vs LAN, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 31st May 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

Inclement weather is a concern yet again at Trent Bridge, although a shortened game is possible. The pacers should be key with ample swing and bounce available to them, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the dimensions of the ground go against the bowlers, who will need to vary their lines and lengths more often than not. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss with DLS likely to come into play in this game.

Today’s NOT vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke is one of the better T20 batters in the English domestic circuit, capable of scoring quick runs in the powerplay. While he has been in good form in the last year or so, Clarke adds value with the gloves as well. With the former Worcestershire star showing glimpses of his ability in the competition, he can be backed in this game.

Batter

Tim David: Tim David has been a revelation in the T20 Blast, striking over 200 in the Lancs middle-order. The Aussie has a reputation for scoring quick runs in the backend of the innings, with his ability against leg-spin being noteworthy. Given his form and the match-up against Notts' spinners, David is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone, like Tim David, has been in brilliant form, impressing in the IPL and starting strong in the T20 Blast as well. Apart from his batting prowess, Livingstone adds much-needed value with his resourceful spin bowling, making him a must-have in your NOT vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Matt Carter: Matthew Carter is perhaps the most underrated bowler in the T20 Blast with the off-spinner holding his own in a resourceful Notts bowling attack for a couple of seasons now. While his tall frame allows him to extract discomforting bounce, Carter can give the ball a fair rip as well. With Carter in decent form, he will be a good addition to your NOT vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOT vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales (NOT)

Matt Carter (NOT)

Liam Livingstone (LAN)

Important stats for NOT vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales - 83(46) vs Northamptonshire in the previous T20 Blast 2022 match

Tim David - 95 runs in 2 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 220.93

Richard Gleeson - 5/33 vs Worcestershire in the previous T20 Blast 2022 match

NOT vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

NOT vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Tim David, Daniel Christian, Liam Livingstone, Luke Fletcher, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson and Matt Carter

Captain: Phil Salt, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

NOT vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tim David, Samit Patel, Liam Livingstone, Luke Fletcher, Matt Parkinson, Luke Wood and Matt Carter

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

