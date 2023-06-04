NOT vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 51

The 51st match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will see Nottinghamshire (NOT) square off against Lancashire (LAN) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, June 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NOT vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Nottinghamshire have played six matches in the tournament, winning three while losing the other encounters. Despite a similar journey to their opponents, Nottinghamshire are a place below Lancashire due to a worse net run rate.

Lancashire have also managed to win three of their six matches so far while losing the other three. They are currently placed in the fourth position in the points table and will be desperate for a win in this match to better their position.

NOT vs LAN Match Details

The 51st game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on June 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOT vs LAN, Match 51, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 4, 2023, Sunday; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

NOT vs LAN Probable Playing XIs

NOT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NOT Probable Playing XI

Joe Clarke, T Moores, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, M Montgomery, S Patel, S Mullaney, L James, Shaheen Shah Afridi, C McKerr, and M Carter.

LAN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LAN Probable Playing XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, S Croft, R Jones, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Parkinson, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, and T Bailey.

NOT vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is striving for form since the latter half of the Indian Premier League. He even failed to score big in the first match. But Buttler is a player of class and the T20 format is his ideal format, so he might be the differential pick for the match.

Batter

Colin Munro

Colin Munro is in fine batting form this season. He is scoring runs on a consistent basis and will be a good choice to make from the batters section.

All-rounder

Daryl Mitchell

The Kiwi all-rounder has scored 211 runs and also picked up three wickets in the tournament. Mitchell will be a good pick from the all-rounder category.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi

The Pakistan speedster has picked up wickets in the tournament. But Shaheen Afridi has also been expensive in a couple of matches. So although a risky choice, Afridi looks like a good option from the bowlers category.

NOT vs LAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Colin Munro

The left-handed opener has been in fine batting form so far. Colin Munro is scoring runs on a consistent basis and will be a good choice to make as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Alex Hales

The English opener has blown hot and cold in the tournament. Prior to the previous match, Hales notched up two fifty-plus scores in consecutive knocks. However, he failed to retain the form in the last match. Hales will be eager to get back his form and might turn out to be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for NOT vs LAN, Match 51

Jos Buttler

Alex Hales

Colin Munro

Daryl Mitchell

Shaheen Afridi

NOT vs LAN Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Nottingham will be good for batting. However, the seamers might get a bit of help out of the wicket. Top-order batters might be good picks for the match.

NOT vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 51, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke

Batters: Alex Hales (c), Colin Munro (vc), Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Steven Mullaney

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tom Hartley

NOT vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 51, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Joe Clarke

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Steven Mullaney

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tom Hartley

