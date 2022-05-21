NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5-Match T20 International Series 2022, Match 5

Nepal Women (NP-W) will meet Uganda Women (UG-W) in the fifth T20 International on Saturday (May 21) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.

Currently Uganda Women lead the series 3-1, but the comeback by Nepal Women in the last match clearly shows that there will be a good fight between the two teams in the final match of the series.

Uganda Women have been exceptionally good during the series as they dominated the first three matches, sealing the series win. In their last match, Nepal Women showed a good comeback to taste their first victory of the series.

We expect Uganda Women to win the last match and end the series on a high.

NP-W vs UG-W Probable Playing XI

NP-W PLAYING XI

Rubina Chhetry (C), Jyoti Pandey (WK), Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma, Apsari Begam, Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Joshi, Sabnam Rai, Asmina Karmacharya, Roma Thapa, and Bindu Rawal

UG-W Playing XI

Consylate Nimungu (C), Kevin Awino (WK), Janet Mbabazi, Leona Babirye, Rita Musamali, Sarah Walaza, Franklin Najjumba, Phiona Kulume, Evelyn Anyipo, Rita Nyagendo, and Sarah Akiteng

Match Details

Match: NP-W vs UG-W, Uganda Women's Tour of Nepal, 5th T20 International

Date and Time: May 21, 2022; 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is bowler-friendly, with plenty of help for both spinners and pace bowlers. On this pitch, batters who can get through the first few overs will be able to score runs.

In the middle overs, runs are expected, and chasing is quite simple. On this pitch, both teams would prefer to bowl first and easily chase the target.

Today’s UG-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Both wicket-keepers have been equally good, but as the pitch is expected to be bowling-friendly, you should take only one wicketkeeper. J Pandey is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as she is continuously scoring runs for Nepal Women.

Batters

Bindu Rawal is the best batter pick for today's Dream11 team as she bats in the top order and is currently in top-notch form. Sarita Magar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Mbabzi and R Chhetry are the two best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both have continuously performed for Uganda Women in previous matches. They are also the best captaincy and vice-captaincy picks for the match.

Bowlers

C Aweko has been the main attraction of the Uganda Women's team as she has taken eight wickets in just four matches in this series. Other good bowling picks for the Dream11 team are K Kunwar and S Akiteng.

3 best players to pick in NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

C Aweko (UG-W) - 304 points

J Mbabazi (UG-W) - 296 points

K Kunwar (NP-W) - 258 points

Key Stats for NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

C Aweko - Eight wickets

R Chhetry - 45 runs and four wickets

B Rawal - 58 runs

K Kunwar - 19 runs and seven wickets

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Team

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Pandey, Sarita Magar, R Elizabeth, B Rawal, R Chhetry, J Mbabazi, R Musamali, C Aweko, K Kunwar, P Egaru and S Akiteng

Captain: J Mbabzi Vice Captain: C Aweko

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Pandey, Sarita Magar, L Mirembe, B Rawal, R Chhetry, J Mbabazi, R Musamali, C Aweko, K Kunwar, P Egaru and S Akiteng

Captain: J Mbabzi Vice Captain: R Chhetry

