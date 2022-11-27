NSW vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2022, Match 15

New South Wales (NSW) will take on Queensland (QUN) in the 15th game of the Australia One Day Cup 2022 on Sunday at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the NSW vs QUN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Queensland have won one of their four games, while New South Wales have also fared likewise. New South Wales will look to win the game, but Queensland are a better team and expected to prevail.

NSW vs QUN Match Details

Match 15 of the Australia One Day Cup will be played on November 27 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney at 8:35 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NSW vs QUN, Match 15

Date and Time: November 27, 2022; 8:35 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between New South Wales and South Australia saw 652 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

NSW vs QUN Form Guide

NSW - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

QUN - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

NSW vs QUN Probable Playing XIs

NSW

No major injury update

Kurtis Patterson (C), Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Jason Sangha, Baxter Holt (wk), Hayden Kerr, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher

QUN

No major injury update

Usman Khawaja (C), Sam Heazlett, Sam Truloff, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

NSW vs QUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Pierson (4 matches, 50 runs)

Pierson, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. B Holt is another good pick.

Batters

D Hughes (4 matches, 357 runs)

K Patterson and D Hughes are the two best batter picks. M Renshaw is another good pick and has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

M Neser (4 matches, 26 runs, 11 wickets)

M Henriques and M Neser are the best all-rounder picks. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Sams is another good pick.

Bowlers

G Sandhu (4 matches, 27 runs, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks are M Swepson and G Sandhu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. M Steketee is another good pick.

NSW vs QUN match captain and vice-captain choices

D Hughes

Hughes bats in the top order and is in top form, so he's among the safest captaincy options. You can make him the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 357 runs in four games.

M Neser

As the pitch is decent for both batters and bowlers, you could make Neser the captain of the grand league teams. He bats in the top order and has registered 26 runs and taken 11 wickets in four games.

Five Must-Picks for NSW vs QUN, Match 15

D Hughes 357 runs 454 points M Neser 26 runs and 11 wickets 392 points M Renshaw 194 runs and 2 wickets 305 points G Sandhu 27 runs and 7 wickets 253 points K Patterson 178 runs 235 points

New South Wales vs Queensland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New South Wales vs Queensland Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Pierson

Batters: D Hughes, M Renshaw, U Khawaja, K Patterson

All-rounders: D Sams, M Henriques, M Neser

Bowlers: G Sandhu, M Swepson, M Steketee

New South Wales vs Queensland Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Pierson

Batters: D Hughes, M Renshaw, M Bryant

All-rounders: D Sams, M Henriques, M Neser, H Kerr

Bowlers: G Sandhu, M Swepson, M Steketee

