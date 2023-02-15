New South Wales vs Tasmania - Dream11 Prediction

New South Wales will take on Tasmania in match number 18 of the Australia One-Day Cup 2022-23 at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NSW vs TAS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Both New South Wales and Tasmania are not in the best of forms. New South Wales are languishing at the bottom of the table with just four points. They have won one out of their five matches. Tasmania, on the other hand, are on a three-match losing streak. This was after they registered two wins to kickstart this tournament.

NSW vs TAS, Match Details

The 18th match of the Australia One-Day Cup 2022-23 between New South Wales and Tasmania will be played on February 16, 2023 at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NSW vs TAS

Date & Time: February 16th 2023, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval is usually a good one to bat on. However, there is some turn for the spinners and they might enjoy the conditions. But with this being a morning start, expect the new ball to nip around a touch.

NSW vs TAS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

New South Wales: L, W, L, L, L

Tasmania: L, L, L, W, W

NSW vs TAS Probable Playing 11 today

New South Wales Team News

Baxter Holt has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Matthew Gilkes will don the gloves.

New South Wales Probable Playing XI: Kurtis Patterson (c), Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Moises Henriques, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher

Tasmania Team News

Billy Stanlake are not available due to a hamstring injury while Matthew Wade is currently playing the PSL.

Tasmania Probable Playing XI: Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Jordan Silk (c), Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird

Today’s NSW vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ben McDermott (5 matches, 163 runs)

Ben McDermott is one of the most renowned white-ball players in domestic cricket in Australia and he has batted decently so far. He has mustered 163 runs in five outings with the bat and has hit two fifties.

Top Batter Pick

Caleb Jewell (5 matches, 193 runs)

Caleb Jewell is in good touch with the bat and he has scored an unbeaten 126 against South Australia earlier in the season. Overall, he has got 193 runs in five matches in this tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayden Kerr (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Hayden Kerr may not have made a big impact with the bat but he has bowled well. He has picked up four wickets in three fixtures at an economy rate of 6.31.

Top Bowler Pick

Tom Rogers (5 matches, 15 wickets)

Tom Rogers is the leading wicket-taker in this 50-over tournament. He has taken 15 scalps in five encounters and has an economy rate of 5.06. He is picking up a wicket once every three overs.

NSW vs TAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Daniel Hughes (5 matches, 400 runs)

Daniel Hughes has smashed three hundreds in five games in the Australian One-Day Cup 2022-23. The left-hander averages 80 and has amassed 400 runs at a strike rate of 95.69.

Beau Webster (5 matches, 110 runs, 2 wickets)

Beau Webster can prove to be effective with both bat and ball. He has made 110 runs while striking at 99.09 and has chipped in with a couple of wickets with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NSW vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Daniel Hughes 400 runs in 5 matches Beau Webster 110 runs & 2 wickets in 5 matches Tom Rogers 15 wickets in 5 matches Hayden Kerr 4 wickets in 3 matches Caleb Jewell 193 runs in 5 matches

NSW vs TAS match expert tips

The all-rounders and top-order batters could be key in this game. Thus, the likes of Daniel Hughes, Ben McDermott, Beau Webster, and Hayden Kerr could be the ones to watch out for.

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for New South Wales vs Tasmania - Australia One-Day Cup 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Beau Webster, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for New South Wales vs Tasmania - Australia One-Day Cup 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Chris Tremain, Tom Rogers, Chris Green, Tom Rogers

