NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WNCL 2022-23, Match 34

The New South Wales Breakers (NSW-W) will face the ACT Meteors (AM-W) in the 34th match of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2022-23 at Wade Park Orange in New South Wales on Friday, February 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both the New South Wales Breakers and ACT Meteors have struggled this season. New South Wales have won just two of their 10 matches and are currently on a five-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the ACT Meteors have won just once in eight games. Surprisingly, their sole victory came against table-toppers Tasmania Women.

NSW-W vs AM-W Match Details, WNCL 2022-23

The 34th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 will be played on February 10 at Wade Park Orange in New South Wales. The match is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NSW-W vs AM-W, WNCL 2022-23, Match 34

Date and Time: 10th February 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Wade Park Orange, New South Wales

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NSW-W vs AM-W Pitch Report

This will be the first WNCL 2022-23 match at the venue, so it remains to be seen how the pitch behaves. The pacers could find some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes early on.

NSW-W vs AM-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

New South Wales Breakers: L-L-L-L-L

ACT Meteors: L-W-L-L-L

NSW-W vs AM-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

New South Wales Breakers injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

New South Wales Breakers Probable Playing 11

Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, SN Luff, EA Burns, SJ Johnson(C), T Wilson, LG Smith, HJ Darlington, M Brown, L Cheatle, S Campbell.

ACT Meteors injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

ACT Meteors Probable Playing 11

KM Mack(C), Rebecca Carter, Angelina Genford, AR Reakes, C Leeson, HL Ferling, A Yates, Z Cooke, CL Rafferty, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Meagan Dixon.

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

T Wilson (10 matches, 357 runs, Average: 35.70)

T Wilson is her side's second-highest run-scorer in the competition with 357 runs in 10 matches at an average of 35.70.

Top Batter pick

K Mack (8 matches, 307 runs, Average: 38.37)

Katie Mack has been in fluent touch with the bat, having hammered 307 runs in eight WNCL 2022-23 games at an average of 38.37.

Top All-rounder pick

E Burns (10 matches, 256 runs and 4 wickets)

E Burns has scored 256 runs at an average of over 28 in addition to taking four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

G Sutcliffe (8 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 36.22)

G Sutcliffe has picked up nine wickets in eight games at an average of 36.22 and an economy rate of 5.65.

NSW-W vs AM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Learoyd

A Learoyd is her team's leading run-scorer in WNCL 2022-23 with 361 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.11 and a strike rate of close to 80. She should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

S Jo-Johnson

S Johnson has been able to collect 126 runs at a strike rate of over 85. She is the highest wicket-taker for her side with 11 scalps to her name.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Learoyd 361 runs and 2 wickets 537 points T Wilson 357 runs 496 points S Jo-Johnson 126 runs and 11 wickets 471 points E Burns 256 runs and 4 wickets 467 points K Mack 307 runs 417 points

NSW-W vs AM-W match expert tips

A Learoyd has been in astounding form and is a bankable multiplier pick for your NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Head to Head League

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 34, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: T Wilson

Batters: A Learoyd (c), K Mack, P Litchfield, L Smith

All-rounders: S Jo-Johnson (vc), E Burns, O Porter

Bowlers: G Sutcliffe, A Yates, H Ferling

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Grand League

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 34, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: T Wilson (c)

Batters: A Learoyd, K Mack (vc), L Smith

All-rounders: S Jo-Johnson, E Burns, O Porter, C Leeson

Bowlers: G Sutcliffe, A Yates, H Ferling

