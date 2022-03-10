NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Women’s ODD, Match 18

New South Wales Women will take on Western Australia Women in the 18th match of the Australia Women’s ODD at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Friday.

New South Wales have been on a roll this season. They are still unbeaten in the tournament and are on top of the table with 17 points. However, they haven’t played a match since January 6 and might suffer from rustiness.

Western Australia Women, on the other hand, are still looking for their first win of the tournament. They have lost three of their four matches so far while the other one got washed out. The side are at the bottom of the table with two points.

NSW-W vs WA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NSW-W XI

Jade Allen, Erin Burns, Tahlia Wilson, Sammy-Jo Johnson (c), Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Stella Campbell, Maitlan Brown

WA-W XI

Chloe Piparo (c), Ashley Day, Maddy Darke (wk), Mathilda Carmichael, Maia Bouchier, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Charis Bekker, Georgia Wyllie, Zoe Britcliffe, Sheldyn Cooper

Match Details

NSW-W vs WA-W, Australia Women’s ODD, Match 18

Date and Time: 11th March, 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

This ground is expected to be a pretty nice bowling surface. Batters will have to spend some time in the middle before playing strokes.

Today’s NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Darke is the only batter who has crossed the 100-run mark for Western Australia in this competition. She has scored 102 runs at an average of 34.

Batters

P Litchfield has done well with the bat for New South Wales Women. She has scored 94 runs so far and will be eyeing a bigger knock.

All-rounders

E Burns is a fantastic all-rounder who has been playing at a very high level in this competition. She has scored 145 runs in three matches and has also picked up three wickets. Burns will be a splendid multiplier choice for your NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

M Brown has done a wonderful job with the ball. She will be looking to execute the same plans here.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 prediction team

E Burns (NSW-W) – 301 points

A Edgar (WA-W) – 224 points

M Darke (WA-W) – 189 points

P Litchfield (NSW-W) – 145 points

G Wyllie (WA-W) – 141 points

Important stats for NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 prediction team

E Burns: 145 runs and 3 wickets

M Darke: 102 runs

P Litchfield: 94 runs

M Carmichael: 88 runs

NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Darke, T Wilson, P Litchfield, M Carmichael, C Piparo, E Burns, A Edgar, G Wyllie, M Brown, Z Britcliffe, P Cleary

Captain: E Burns Vice-Captain: A Edgar

NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Darke, T Wilson, P Litchfield, M Carmichael, C Piparo, E Burns, A Edgar, M Brown, Z Britcliffe, P Cleary, S Campbell

Captain: M Darke Vice-Captain: M Brown

Edited by Ritwik Kumar