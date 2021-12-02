NW vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 29

Match 29 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has the Northern Warriors (NW) taking on the Bangla Tigers (BT) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Northern Warriors are already out of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 with just two wins from nine games. However, they will love to end their campaign on a high with a big win over the Bangla Tigers. Speaking of the Tigers, they come into the game on the back of a loss to the Deccan Gladiators. Although Faf du Plessis and co. cannot qualify as one of the top two teams, they will be keen to return to winning ways ahead of the all-important playoffs. With both teams eyeing a win for contrasting reasons, a cracking game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

NW vs BT Probable Playing 11 Today

NW XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Upul Tharanga, Ross Whiteley, Mark Watt, Umair Ali, Josh Little, Oshane Thomas, Rayad Emrit and Imran Tahir

BT XI

Johnson Charles (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Karim Janat, Faf du Plessis (c), Isuru Udana, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Vishnu Sukumaran, Luke Wood and Luke Fletcher

Match Details

NW vs BT, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 29

Date and Time: 2nd December 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a good one to bat on despite there being some help on offer for the pacers. The ball should skid onto the bat nicely, with batters likely to attack the bowling from ball one. There will be turn available for the spinners, who will need to be wary of the dimensions of the ground. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being the bare minimum batting first at the venue.

Today’s NW vs BT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnson Charles: Johnson Charles has been one of the Bangla Tigers' best performers since being promoted to the top of the order. His ability to take the pacers from ball one is highly valuable and complements Hazratullah Zazai perfectly. While Kennar Lewis is not a bad option himself, Charles should be a good addition to your NW vs BT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Will Jacks: Will Jacks has been the go-to batter for the Tigers, often being promoted ahead of Faf du Plessis to up the ante. The Englishman has been brilliant against both pacers and spinners and should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been the Northern Warriors' best player in the Abu Dhabi T10 league with over 200 runs to his name. He has played a huge part in both Northern Warriors wins despite not being called upon to bowl. Given his form, Moeen Ali should be a must-have in your NW vs BT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has blown hot and cold in this tournament with the leggie picking up just seven wickets in nine games. He will be eager to end the tournament on a high with his experience and skill-set bound to hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NW vs BT Dream11 prediction team

Hazratullah Zazai (BT) - 415 points

Rovman Powell (NW) - 507 points

Moeen Ali (NW) - 429 points

Important stats for NW vs BT Dream11 prediction team

James Faulkner - 10 wickets in 7 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 12.40

Moeen Ali - 248 runs in 9 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 31.00

Rovman Powell - 294 runs in 9 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 36.75

NW vs BT Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

NW vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Upul Tharanga, Rovman Powell, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Imran Tahir, James Faulkner, Luke Wood and Oshane Thomas

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai.

NW vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Imran Tahir, James Faulkner, Luke Wood and Oshane Thomas

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar