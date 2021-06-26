NWW vs MUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 26th, 2021

The North West Warriors will lock horns against the Munster Reds in the ninth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021 at the Bready Cricket Club.

The North West Warriors are at the top the table with 13 points, while the Munster Reds are just behind them with eight points. Both teams are coming into this fixture on the back of wins from their previous games.

On that note, here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain pick for your Dream11 team ahead of this Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy clash.

#3 Craig Young

Ireland fast bowler Craig Young is the leading wicket-taker for the North West Warriors in this edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. He bowls with an average of 18.71 and a strike rate of 13.7. Craig Young has best figures of 3/24 in the tournament so far.

#2 Andrew McBrine

North West Warriors skipper Andrew McBrine is someone who can contribute with both bat and ball. He put up a fine all-round performance when his side played against the Northern Knights in their last match.

McBrine first scored an unbeaten 19-ball 27 at a strike rate of 142.1. He also returned with figures of 1/19 from four overs with the ball.

#1 Peter Moor

Munster Reds skipper Peter Moor has had a phenomenal run in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021 thus far. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 167 runs from four games. The Zimbabwean batsman has an average of 55.66 and a strike rate of 162.13.

In his previous outing, he smashed his way to an unbeaten 95 off just 58 deliveries, with a strike rate of 163.8. The innings included ten fours and four sixes.

Needless to say, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 team as the North West Warriors meet the Munster Reds in this Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy clash.

