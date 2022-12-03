NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Abu Dhabi T10 League, Qualifier 1 

The New York Strikers will take on the Morrisville Samp Army (NYS vs MSA) in the first qualifier of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, December 3. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this contest. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NYS vs MSA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The New York Strikers won seven out of their 10 league matches and finished at the top of the points table. They comprehensively defeated TAD by seven wickets in their final match before the knockouts.

The Morrisville Samp Army, on the other hand, were victorious in five out of their seven league-stage matches and finished second in the points table. They won their most recent encounter against the Northern Warriors by five wickets.

NYS vs MSA Match Details

The first Qualifier match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played on December 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Qualifier 1.

Date and Time: December 3, 2022, Saturday, 5:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

NYS vs MSA Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there may not be much for the spinners.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 120 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 2.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 110.

Average second innings score: 120.

NYS vs MSA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

New York Strikers: W W W W W.

Morrisville Samp Army: W W L L W.

NYS vs MSA probable playing 11s for today’s match

NYS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the New York Strikers heading into this crucial encounter.

NYS Probable Playing 11

Kieron Pollard (C), EJG Morgan, Azam Khan (WK), PR Stirling, Romario Shepherd, R Rampaul, ADS Fletcher, W Riaz, JA Thompson, AJ Hosein, Waseem Muhammad.

MSA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Morrisville Samp Army ahead of this vital contest.

MSA Probable Playing 11

DA Miller (C), A Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles (WK), Sheldon Cottrell, MM Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, GHS Garton, Karim Janat, BFW de Leede, Ahmed Raza.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Johnson Charles (Seven matches, 169 runs, Strike Rate: 187.78)

Johnson Charles is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 169 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 187.78 and will be keen to add to that tally in this game.

Top Batter pick

Paul Stirling (Seven matches, 115 runs, Strike Rate: 179.69)

Paul Stirling has a wide range of shots and his power-hitting ability makes him a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team ahead of this game. The explosive Irishman has scored 115 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 179.69 at this year's Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Top All-rounder pick

Karim Janat (Seven matches, 136 runs and six wickets, Strike Rate: 178.95 and Economy Rate: 8.92)

Karim Janat is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He has scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 178.95 in seven matches while also scalping six wickets with a decent economy rate of 8.92.

Top Bowler pick

Wahab Riaz (Five matches, seven wickets, Economy Rate: 10.50)

Left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team considering his recent form. The Pakistan veteran has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 10.50 in five matches in this year's Abu Dhabi T10 League.

NYS vs MSA match captain and vice-captain choices

Karim Janat

Karim Janat could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team due to his ability to deliver in both the batting and bowling departments. He has scored 136 runs while scalping six wickets in seven matches.

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. The veteran Ireland opener has scored 115 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 179.69.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NYS vs MSA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Karim Janat: 136 runs and six wickets in seven matches.

Dwaine Pretorius: 21 runs and one wicket in seven matches.

Eoin Morgan: 205 runs in seven matches.

Johnson Charles: 169 runs in seven matches.

Paul Stirling: 115 runs in seven matches.

NYS vs MSA match expert tips

Karim Janat could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been on top of his game so far in this year's Abu Dhabi T10 League.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Head to Head League

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Prediction - Abu Dhabi T10 League

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles.

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling.

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Maheesh Theekshana, Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan.

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Grand League

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Prediction - Abu Dhabi T10 League

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan, Johnson Charles.

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling, Waseem Muhammad.

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Jordan Thompson, Maheesh Theekshana.

