NZ-A vs PK-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 17th, 2020

The only unofficial Test between Pakistan A and New Zealand A takes place at the Cobham Oval from this Thursday.

As the senior sides take part in a three-match T20I series, Pakistan A and New Zealand A lock horns in a four-day game ahead of the all-important Tests taking place later this month.

The Pakistan A roster comprises of Test specialists Azhar Ali and Mohammad Abbas, both of whom would be eyeing some game time ahead of the series. For some others like Sohail Khan and Fawad Alam, this game provides an opportunity to stake a claim in the Test side, with there being a few personnel concerns on the Pakistani roster.

However, it won't be straightforward for the Pakistanis against a talented New Zealand A side. Some of the best performers in the Plunket Shield will take part in this game, with the likes of Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry looking to get into the selectors' good books with impactful performances.

With a balanced side led by Michael Bracewell awaiting them, Pakistan A need to be wary of the Kiwis in what should be a good test for them ahead of the two-match Test series later this month.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand A

Michael Bracewell (C), Joe Carter, Leo Carter, Henry Cooper, Ken McClure, Sean Solia, Rachin Ravindra, Ed Nuttall, Nathan Smith, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Michael Rae and Michael Rippon

Pakistan A

Rohail Nazir (C), Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Fawad Alam, Imam ul Haq, Imran Butt, Zeeshan Malik, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing 11

New Zealand A

Rachin Ravindra, Sean Solia, Joe Carter, Michael Bracewell (C), Ken McClure, Henry Cooper, Nathan Smith, Cam Fletcher (WK), Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall and Michael Rae

Pakistan A

Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Imam ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Rohail Nazir (WK), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah

Match Details

Match: New Zealand A vs Pakistan A

Date: 17th December 2020, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Pitch Report

A decent track awaits the two sides with ample help on offer for the bowlers. Apart from extra pace and bounce, the pacers should get the new ball to swing around a bit, which should keep the batsmen on their toes.

The spinners should also come into play as the game progresses, with some turn on offer as well. Both teams would want to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions first up.

NZ-A vs PK-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ-A vs PK-A Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Nazir, Azhar Ali, J Carter, K McClure, S Masood, F Alam, N Smith, R Ravindra, M Henry, M Abbas and N Shah

Captain: S Masood, Vice-Captain: N Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Fletcher, Azhar Ali, J Carter, H Cooper, S Masood, F Alam, N Smith, R Ravindra, M Henry, M Abbas and S Khan

Captain: Azhar Ali, Vice-Captain: R Ravindra