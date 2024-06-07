NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 8, 2024

New Zealand (NZ) and Afghanistan (AFG) will face off in a Group C match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, June 7 (Saturday, June 8 IST) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

New Zealand are coming into the World Cup after a 2-2 T20I series against Pakistan in April 2024. Kane Williamson will lead the side with the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Trent Boult.

Similarly, Afghanistan registered a 125-run victory over Uganda in their first World Cup match. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the Player of the Match with a career-best T20 spell of 5/9.

The two teams have met only twice, with the Kiwis winning one and the other match being abandoned without a bowl being bowled.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your NZ vs AFG Dream11 teams.

#3 Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG) - 8.0 credits

Afghanistan v Ireland - Men's Twenty20 International

Naveen-ul-Haq had a great season in IPL 2024 with 14 wickets in 10 matches. He continued his momentum in the World Cup and picked up two wickets in the warm-up matches as well as against Uganda in the previous game.

Thus, Naveen will be a great differential pick for your NZ vs AFG Dream11 teams.

#2 Lockie Ferguson (NZ) - 8.0 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 4

Lockie Ferguson also had a fantastic run in IPL 2024. He secured nine wickets in seven matches while being quite expensive with the ball.

Ferguson played his last two T20Is against Australia in February 2024 and picked up five wickets, including a four-wicket haul. He will be looking forward to bowling a similar spell in the upcoming game at Guyana.

#1 Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (AFG) - 7.0 credits

England & Afghanistan Net Sessions - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Considering the spin-friendly nature of Guyana, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman is a right-arm off-spinner, who will be an important pick for your NZ vs AFG Dream11 teams. He has been in good form in the T20Is recently and has taken 10 wickets in the last eight T20Is.

Mujeeb picked up two wickets in the warm-up match and one in the previous game against Uganda. He will be hoping to bowl effectively in the upcoming game as well.

