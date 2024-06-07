NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 8, 2024  

New Zealand (NZ) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be up against each other in a Group C match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 8. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the contest.

Afghanistan will be brimming with confidence, especially after their massive 125-run win over Uganda. The Kiwis, on the other hand, will be looking to get off to a winning start after finishing as a semi-finalist in the previous edition.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NZ vs AFG game:

#3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) – 8.5 credits

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has arguably been Afghanistan’s most prolific run-scorer in T20Is over the last three years. He is in brilliant form as well, scoring 76 runs off 45 balls with four fours and as many sixes against Uganda.

If Gurbaz tees off at the top, the New Zealand bowlers could find themselves under pressure. He should be a part of the NZ vs AFG Dream11 teams.

#2 Trent Boult (NZ) – 9 credits

India v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Trent Boult is someone who can run through the opposition batting lineup. The left-arm pacer recently had a decent season for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

In 57 T20Is for the Black Caps, Boult has taken 74 wickets at an economy rate of 7.98 with two four-wicket hauls to his name. Fantasy users should pick him in their NZ vs AFG Dream11 teams.

#1 Rashid Khan (AFG) – 9 credits

Australia v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Rashid Khan has been a pillar of the Afghanistan bowling attack for quite some time now. The leg-spinner is currently third in the list of all-time wicket-takers in T20Is.

In 86 matches, Rashid has picked up 140 wickets at an economy rate of 6.03 with five four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. If needed, Rashid can also score useful runs lower down the order.

