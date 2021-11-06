NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 40

Match 40 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has Afghanistan (AFG) taking on New Zealand (NZ) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The day has arrived for New Zealand as Kane Williamson and co. stand one win away from securing a semi-final spot. The Kiwis will be keen to seal a spot in the final four at the expense of Afghanistan, who are also in with a fair shout for the same knockout spot. All eyes will be on the duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi as Afghanistan eye a huge win against New Zealand in what promises to be an entertaining game in Abu Dhabi.

NZ vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

AFG XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf/Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen ul Haq and Hamid Hassan

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

Match Details

NZ vs AFG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 7th November 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the pacers. Movement is available off the surface for the bowlers, making for an intriguing phase early in the innings. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 150-160 should be a par score, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s NZ vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn't been able to showcase his full potential in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Although he has shown glimpses of what he is capable of doing, Gurbaz is due for a big knock, making the Afghan one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson has blown hot and cold in the tournament with no fifties in four outings so far. With this being a must-win clash for the Kiwis, the skipper will be keen to come up with a big knock against Rashid Khan and co. on Saturday.

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner did well in the previous fixture against Namibia, returning with figures of 1 for 20 from his four overs. With spin expected to play a role in the middle overs, Santner a must-have in your NZ vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has been brilliant for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup with eight wickets to his name in four games. His ability to swing the new ball will be key, with conditions favoring his skill-set in this NZ vs AFG fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (AFG) - 261 points

Trent Boult (NZ) - 260 points

Martin Guptill (NZ) - 241 points

Important stats for NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Kane Williamson - 86 runs in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Ish Sodhi - 7 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 15.57

Rashid Khan - 7 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 12.14

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Karim Janat, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Rashid Khan

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Naveen ul Haq, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa and Rashid Khan

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Rashid Khan to pick two or more wickets against New Zealand? Yes No 0 votes so far