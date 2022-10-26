NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 21

The 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see New Zealand (NZ) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Wednesday, October 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand put in a sensational performance against defending champions Australia, with the likes of Devon Conway and Trent Boult coming up with the goods. The Kiwis are on course for a top-two finish in the group and will rely on their team to come up with another all-round performance.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, impressed with the ball against hot-favorites England. While their batting unit has depth and talented individuals, their bowling attack will be key to their fortunes in Australia. With some of the best T20 players in Rashid Khan and Finn Allen taking to the field, an entertaining game is on the cards in Melbourne.

NZ vs AFG Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 21st game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and Afghanistan will be played on October 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs AFG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1, Match 21

Date and Time: 26th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Melbourne

NZ vs AFG pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 21

A decent batting track awaits at the MCG with the previous game seeing 159 being chased down. Pacers ruled the roost, accounting for 11 out of 14 wickets in the previous game between India and Afghanistan. Inclement weather could play a part, luring teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 159

2nd-innings score: 160

NZ vs AFG Form Guide

New Zealand: W-W-W-L-W

Afghanistan: W-L-L-L-L

NZ vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell/Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

Afghanistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq/Azmatullah Omarzai.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Finn Allen (19 matches, 511 runs, SR: 166.99)

Finn Allen lit up the SCG in his previous game, scoring 42 runs in 16 balls against Australia. His record in this format is stunning with a strike rate of 166.99. With Allen in fine form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Glenn Phillips (50 matches, 1105 runs, Average: 31.57)

Glenn Phillips is another young New Zealand batter who has impressed of late in this format. He has 1105 runs in 50 matches at an average of 31.57. With Phillips also capable of chipping in with his off-spin, he is a handy pick for your NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nabi (101 matches, 1650 runs, 84 wickets)

Mohammad Nabi is one of the best all-rounders in the world with 101 matches under his belt. Nabi has a strike rate of 139.71 in this format and has a decent knowledge of the conditions in Australia, having played multiple seasons in the BBL. With his all-round skillset bound to have a say, Nabi is a good choice for your NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (1/17 in the previous match vs England)

Rashid Khan is perhaps the best bowler in this format with a strike rate of just 13.73. He had a good outing against England, conceding just 17 runs and picking up a wicket. With Rashid likely to be used as a pinch-hitter as well, he is a must-have in your NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson had a decent outing against the Aussies, picking up a wicket and conceding just 20 runs in three overs. He has a good record in this format, taking 33 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 16.24. With the dimensions of the ground likely to help him, Ferguson is a viable captaincy choice for your NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan gave a good account of himself in his previous game, keeping the English batters at bay and picking up a wicket as well. He has decent experience playing in Australia, having represented the Adelaide Strikers for a few years now. With Rashid's variations and batting prowess holding him in good stead, he is a top choice as captain in your NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Tim Southee 3/6 in the previous match Glenn Phillips 1105 runs in 50 matches Finn Allen 42(16) in the previous match Ibrahim Zadran 32(32) in the previous match Rashid Khan 1/17 in the previous match

NZ vs AFG match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Devon Conway was the top run-scorer for New Zealand against Australia and is in pristine form heading into the game. He is a fine player of pace and has a knack for scoring big runs. With Conway in the form that he is in, he could be a popular selection in NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction teams.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (c), Finn Allen

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Glenn Phillips, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan (vc), Lockie Ferguson, Fazalhaq Farooqi

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran (vc), Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tim Southee

