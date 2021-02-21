NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st T20I - Feb 22nd, 2021

The first T20I between Australia and New Zealand is all set to take place at the Hagley Oval on Monday.

The New Zealand international season resumes with Kane Williamson and co. kicking off their road to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Kiwis have named a strong side with the likes of Trent Boult, and Kyle Jamieson set to feature. However, the batting unit will be in the spotlight, with Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert looking to build on their recent exploits for the Blackcaps.

Their opponents, Australia, have named a rather inexperienced side for this series. However, Aaron Finch has a very talented side to bank on, with Jhye Richardson and Josh Philippe expected to play a huge part in this series. With several pacers also looking to seal their place in the side, there's a lot at stake apart from the highly-anticipated series itself.

The Kiwis might hold the advantage heading into this series given the home conditions and superior depth in their roster. But one cannot take the Aussies for granted regardless of the format or the occasions. With either side looking to land the first blow in this series, a riveting match beckons at the Hagley Oval.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing 11

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Matt Wade (WK), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams/Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 1st T20I

Date: 22nd February 2021, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Hagley Oval, with the dimensions of the ground also playing into the batsmen's hands. However, the pacers will get the ball to move around a bit initially, making for an even contest. The spinners will need to be smarter with their lines and lengths to get the most out of this surface. Both teams will look to chase on upon winning the toss, with 170 being a competitive total at the Hagley Oval.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Josh Philippe, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Jhye Richardson and Adam Zampa

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Josh Philippe, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Jhye Richardson and Adam Zampa

Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell