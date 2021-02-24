NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd T20I - Feb 25th, 2021

The second T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.

The Kiwis blew away the Australians in the series opener, courtesy of Devon Conway's impressive performance. The southpaw scored 99* off just 59 balls to set up a sensational win, with Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi wreaking havoc with the ball. New Zealand would want to maintain their winning momentum tomorrow.

The Aussies, who have a good blend of youth and experience, fell short in the first T20I, with none of their batsmen coming up with the goods. A better performance is expected from captain Aaron Finch, whose form is beginning to worry the Australian fans. While a couple of changes are possible, the onus will be on their batting unit to deliver as they seek a series-levelling win.

Although the Kiwis have momentum on their side, Aaron Finch and co. are more than capable of flipping the script in Dunedin. With two well-balanced sides taking on each other, we should be in for a riveting contest at the University Oval on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Matt Wade (WK), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams/Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I

Date: 25th January 2021, at 6:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons at the University Oval. The ball should skid on to the bat nicely, and given the dimensions of the ground, the bowlers are in for a hard time. However, the pacers should get the ball to move off the surface with extra bounce on offer. The spinners will need to be clever with their lines and lengths as there will be very little margin for error. Both teams would want to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being par at the venue.

NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Maxwell, Ish Sodhi, Jhye Richardson, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa

Captain: Tim Seifert, Vice-captain: Aaron Finch

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Martin Guptill, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Maxwell, Ish Sodhi, Kane Richardson, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-captain: Kane Williamson