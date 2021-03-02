NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd T20I - March 3rd, 2021

The third T20I between New Zealand and Australia will take place at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday.

The Australians, with a new-look side, haven't been in their elements in this series. Down by 0-2, Aaron Finch and co. have struggled to come up with the perfect bowling performance.

While Daniel Sams and Jhye Richardson have impressed in patches, they will need more to keep the likes of Kane Williamson and Devon Conway quiet.

A lot rides on the shoulders of Aaron Finch, who is in the midst of his worst run of form. His task doesn't get any easier as captain and opener, with the Kiwis eyeing a series-clinching win on Wednesday.

However, New Zealand also has a few concerns, namely their third pacer and the form of Glenn Phillips. Phillips and Kyle Jamieson haven't hit the ground running, which puts them in the hot seat against an Aussie unit trying to exact revenge.

Although both teams are equally matched on paper, the Kiwis have momentum on their side. But Aaron Finch and his men are due for a big performance, which could well be the case in this exciting fixture in Wellington.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Finn Allen

Advertisement

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing 11

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi/Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Matt Wade (WK), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Riley Meredith

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I

Date: 3rd February 2021, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Pitch Report

Westpac Stadium should play host to a high-scoring game on Wednesday. The dimensions of the ground and the nature of the surface should play into the batsmen's hands, leaving little room for error for the bowlers. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, with the pacers having to revert to off-pace deliveries and back-of-length deliveries to get the best out of the surface. Both teams would love to chase on this surface with anything over 170-180 being a competitive total at this venue.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Matt Wade, Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell, Trent Boult, Jhye Richardson and Adam Zampa

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Tim Seifert

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Matt Wade, Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell, Trent Boult, Jhye Richardson and Adam Zampa

Captain: Tim Seifert, Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade