NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 4th T20I - March 5th, 2021

The fourth T20I between New Zealand and Australia takes place at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday.

The Australians stormed to a stunning win earlier in the week to peg the red-hot Kiwis back in Wellington. Although they still trail in the series, the Aussies will be hoping to ride on their new-found momentum and level the series on Friday.

However, the Kiwis are also in good form and will hope that their no-show in the previous game was a one-off.

The likes of Kane Williamson and Devon Conway have been very impressive, although they would be sweating on Mitchell Santner's fitness. They might also ponder a few changes to their side to test their bench strength.

Although the Kiwis are ahead in this series, they will be wary of a youthful Australian side itching to level the series.

With both teams eyeing a crucial win in this fixture, another cracking game of cricket beckons at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Finn Allen

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing 11

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson/Hamish Bennett

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Matt Wade (WK), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Riley Meredith

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 4th T20I

Date: March 5, 2021, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons at Westpac Stadium on Friday. While the ball should come on nicely to the bat, the bowlers should get some extra bounce and movement off the surface.

Wickets in hand will be key, with 180 being par at this venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

NZ vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Seifert, J Philippe, D Conway, K Williamson, A Finch, J Neesham, G Maxwell, I Sodhi, T Boult, J Richardson and K Richardson

Captain: K Williamson, Vice-Captain: A Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Seifert, M Wade, G Phillips, K Williamson, A Finch, J Neesham, G Maxwell, I Sodhi, T Boult, R Meredith and K Richardson

Captain: A Finch, Vice-Captain: T Seifert