NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 5th T20I - March 7th, 2021

The fifth and final T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday.

Despite being decimated in the first two T20Is, the Australians have come back strong to level the series. Riding on Aaron Finch's return to form and their spinners' wicket-taking exploits, the Aussies have all the momentum in the world on their side. The visitors will look to clinch the series with a win tomorrow..

New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to get back at Australia after two horror shows with the bat. Although their top-order has done reasonably well, they would want more from Glenn Phillips and James Neesham, who are key to their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 plans. While the Kiwi bowlers have been largely impressive, Kyle Jamieson's lack of form is surely a cause for concern as the hosts head into the series finale as underdogs.

Despite losing the last two games, New Zealand will bank on their familiarity with home conditions. Much will ride on the shoulders of Kane Williamson, who is due a big knock in the series. With both teams looking for a win, we should be in for a fitting end to what has been a thoroughly entertaining series of T20 cricket.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Finn Allen

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson/Hamish Bennett

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Matt Wade (WK), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson/Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Riley Meredith

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 5th T20I

Date & Time: March 7th, 2021, at 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Pitch Report

Another relatively low-scoring encounter beckons at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday. The spinners have had a huge say in the proceedings, with the likes of Mitchell Santner and Adam Zampa picking up wickets for fun. Although there will be some swing on offer for the pacers, they are likely to bowl slower as the match progresses. The batsmen will need to be wary of the turn on offer, despite the dimensions of the ground favoring them. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

NZ vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Phillips, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Richardson, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa

Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aaron Finch, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Marsh, Devon Conway, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Richardson, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa

Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Vice-captain: Tim Seifert