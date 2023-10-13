NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For ICC World Cup 2023, Match 11

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh (NZ vs BAN) in the 11th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 13. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

New Zealand have been outstanding in the tournament so far. They have won both of their matchesand are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table. The return of Kane Williamson to the team will strengthen the Kiwi unit and they will look to steamroll their win wagon over the Bangla Tigers.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways. They won their first game against Afghanistan but were defeated convincingly in the next game against defending champions England.

Bangladesh will have the best chance of winning against New Zealand at the Chennai pitch and they will look to make full use of this opportunity.

NZ vs BAN Match Details

The 11th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played on October 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The match will commence at 2:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary on the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 11th Match, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Date and Time: October 13, 2023, Friday; 2.00 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaramm Stadium, Chennai

NZ vs BAN, Pitch Report

The India vs Australia match in this tournament was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In the game, the batters found it difficult to score runs on the wicket and the ball turned for the spinners, especially in the first innings.

However, in the second innings dew set in and made life easier for the batters. It might be expected that the team winning the toss will look to field first.

NZ vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

NZ Team / Injury News

Kane Williamson is fit and will be available for selection in this match.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI

Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, and Trent Boult.

BAN Team / Injury News

No major injury updates for Bangladesh heading into this contest.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, and Taskin Ahmed.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Devon Conway (Average Points - 126)

The Kiwi keeper batter has been in good form since the beginning of the World Cup. Conway is a good player against spin and that makes him the best wicket-keeper choice for this match.

Batter - Kane Williamson

Williamson will be playing his first match of the tournament against Bangladesh. His technique against spin will be important for New Zealand and that makes him a great choice from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder - Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Average Points - 92)

New Zealand have plenty of left-handed batters in their team. In that case, Mehidy's off-spin might prove to be a deciding factor for Bangladesh.

He will also play an important role as a batter and his ability to pick up points in both innings of the match makes him the best choice all-rounder for this game.

Bowler- Ish Sodhi

Looking at the nature of the pitch, it is almost a certainty that New Zealand will play Sodhi in the match. He is an efficient middle-overs bowler who can not only be economical, but also a wicket-taker during the phase.

If Sodhi is a part of the playing XI for the Kiwis, then he will be the best choice from the bowlers' section for this match.

NZ vs BAN match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladeshi skipper might turn out to be a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. Shakib can be a great point multiplier, especially on the Chennai track.

Mitchell Santner

The left-arm spinner bowled a match-winning spell in the last game. Santner will once again be a key pick because he might turn out to be a match-winner on the MA Chidambaram track.

Five Must-Picks for NZ vs BAN, Match 11

Devon Conway

Shakib Al Hasan

Kane Williamson

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Ish Sodhi

NZ vs BAN Match Expert Tips

The MA Chidambaram wicket will be good for the spinners and it will be difficult for the batters to score runs, especially in the first innings. It is advisable to take more spinners from the team that decides to field first.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Kane Williamson, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Santner, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tom Latham

Batters: Kane Williamson, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Mahedi Hasan, Rachin Ravindra, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Matt Henry