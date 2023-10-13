NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For ICC World Cup 2023, Match 11

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh (NZ vs BAN) in the 11th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 13. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
New Zealand have been outstanding in the tournament so far. They have won both of their matchesand are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table. The return of Kane Williamson to the team will strengthen the Kiwi unit and they will look to steamroll their win wagon over the Bangla Tigers.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways. They won their first game against Afghanistan but were defeated convincingly in the next game against defending champions England.
Bangladesh will have the best chance of winning against New Zealand at the Chennai pitch and they will look to make full use of this opportunity.
NZ vs BAN Match Details
The 11th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played on October 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The match will commence at 2:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary on the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 11th Match, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Date and Time: October 13, 2023, Friday; 2.00 pm IST
Venue: MA Chidambaramm Stadium, Chennai
NZ vs BAN, Pitch Report
The India vs Australia match in this tournament was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In the game, the batters found it difficult to score runs on the wicket and the ball turned for the spinners, especially in the first innings.
However, in the second innings dew set in and made life easier for the batters. It might be expected that the team winning the toss will look to field first.
NZ vs BAN Probable Playing XIs
NZ Team / Injury News
Kane Williamson is fit and will be available for selection in this match.
New Zealand Probable Playing XI
Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, and Trent Boult.
BAN Team / Injury News
No major injury updates for Bangladesh heading into this contest.
Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, and Taskin Ahmed.
NZ vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper - Devon Conway (Average Points - 126)
The Kiwi keeper batter has been in good form since the beginning of the World Cup. Conway is a good player against spin and that makes him the best wicket-keeper choice for this match.
Batter - Kane Williamson
Williamson will be playing his first match of the tournament against Bangladesh. His technique against spin will be important for New Zealand and that makes him a great choice from the batters category for this match.
All-rounder - Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Average Points - 92)
New Zealand have plenty of left-handed batters in their team. In that case, Mehidy's off-spin might prove to be a deciding factor for Bangladesh.
He will also play an important role as a batter and his ability to pick up points in both innings of the match makes him the best choice all-rounder for this game.
Bowler- Ish Sodhi
Looking at the nature of the pitch, it is almost a certainty that New Zealand will play Sodhi in the match. He is an efficient middle-overs bowler who can not only be economical, but also a wicket-taker during the phase.
If Sodhi is a part of the playing XI for the Kiwis, then he will be the best choice from the bowlers' section for this match.
NZ vs BAN match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Shakib Al Hasan
The Bangladeshi skipper might turn out to be a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. Shakib can be a great point multiplier, especially on the Chennai track.
Mitchell Santner
The left-arm spinner bowled a match-winning spell in the last game. Santner will once again be a key pick because he might turn out to be a match-winner on the MA Chidambaram track.
Five Must-Picks for NZ vs BAN, Match 11
Devon Conway
Shakib Al Hasan
Kane Williamson
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Ish Sodhi
NZ vs BAN Match Expert Tips
The MA Chidambaram wicket will be good for the spinners and it will be difficult for the batters to score runs, especially in the first innings. It is advisable to take more spinners from the team that decides to field first.
NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway
Batters: Kane Williamson, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Daryl Mitchell
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Santner, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Mustafizur Rahman
NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team
Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tom Latham
Batters: Kane Williamson, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Daryl Mitchell
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Mahedi Hasan, Rachin Ravindra, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Matt Henry