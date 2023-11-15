NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Semi Final 1

The first Semi Final match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will witness the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final rivalry once again as New Zealand (NZ) will square off against India (IND) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India have performed exceptionally well in this tournament as they have won all of their nine group-stage games. New Zealand, on the other hand, had a great start in the tournament but things changed as they lost multiple games after their first group-stage loss against India.

Predicting the winner in such intense matches is always difficult, so it is advisable to make a balanced team. India will have the home advantage and might win this intense match.

NZ vs IND Match Details

The first semi-final match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs IND, semi-final 1

Date and Time: 15th November 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is well balanced where both batters and pacers are crucial. Players are able to play lofty shots easily thanks to the pitch conditions. The last match played here was the intense match between Australia and Afghanistan, where a total of 584 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

NZ vs IND Form Guide

NZ - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

IND - Won 9 of their last 9 matches

NZ vs IND Probable Playing XI

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson ©, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

NZ vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to handle the middle order of the India team. D Conway is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Williamson

V Kohli and K Williamson are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are too good to miss the pit in this intense match. D Mitchell is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Ravindra

R Ravindra and R Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Santner is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

T Boult

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Boult and M Shami. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. T Southee is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kohli

V Kohli has performed both while first batting and chasing in this tournament till now. He can easily handle the pressure for the Indian team. He has earned 799 points in the last nine matches.

R Ravindra

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make R Ravindra the captain of your team. He has played exceptionally well against India and therefore one of the best captaincy and vice-captaincy picks. He has earned 884 points in the last nine matches of the World Cup.

5 Must-Picks for NZ vs IND, semi-final 1

V Kohli

R Ravindra

T Boult

D Conway

R Jadeja

New Zealand vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, D Conway

Batters: R Sharma, D Mitchell, V Kohli, K Williamson

All-rounders: R Jadeja, R Ravindra

Bowlers: T Boult, J Bumrah, M Shami

New Zealand vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, D Conway

Batters: S Iyer, D Mitchell, K Williamson

All-rounders: R Jadeja, R Ravindra, M Santner

Bowlers: T Boult, T Southee, M Shami