NZ vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction (1st Test), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 21st, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With India and New Zealand sharing the limited-over series, it boils down to the Test format as both sides play each other in the first Test in Wellington. While the Indians come into this series without facing a defeat in the ICC Test Championships so far, facing the Kiwis at home is a different proposition altogether.

Both teams look well-matched on paper with reliable batting order and a formidable pace attack. However, Kane Williamson's men have an excellent record at home, which might give them the edge heading into the series. Nevertheless, either side will fancy their chances which should make for a great game of Test cricket. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ vs IND.

NZ vs IND Teams:

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma

Playing 11 Updates:

New Zealand:

Neil Wagner's injury paves the way for Kyle Jamieson to make his Test debut. After a successful tour of Australia, Tom Blundell will continue to open the batting alongside Latham while the experience of Williamson and Taylor follows them at three and four. Watling and Nicholls are in decent form as well with Colin de Grandhomme adding depth to both the batting and bowling units. The returning Trent Boult leads the attack once again, alongside Southee and Jamieson, with Ajaz Patel featuring as the lone spinner.

Possible XI: Latham, Blundell, Williamson (C), Taylor, Nicholls, Watling (WK), de Grandhomme, Southee, Ajaz, Jamieson and Boult

India:

Considering the pitch conditions in Wellington, India could field four pacers with Hanuma Vihari assuming the fifth bowler duties. However, Ravindra Jadeja's superior form with bat and ball should give him the nod over Ashwin and Umesh. As for the vacant opening slot alongside Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw is likely to play instead of Shubman Gill. The trio of Pujara, Kohli and Rahane, who have prior experience of playing Test cricket in NZ, will be vital for India. The famed pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah will also be crucial against a solid Kiwi batting unit.

Possible XI: Agarwal, Shaw, Pujara, Kohli (C), Rahane, Vihari, Saha/Pant (WK), Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami and Ishant.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs India, 1st Test

21st February 2020, 4:00 AM IST

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report:

A decent batting track is on offer with enough in it to keep the pacers interested as well. With extra swing and bounce on offer, pacers will be key for either side. The weather should remain clear although a few clouds could make an appearance during the Test match. Either side would be looking to bowl first if they were to win the toss on Friday given the nature of the pitch.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Although he isn't a regular opener, Tom Blundell impressed everyone with his technique and determination against Australia. With two hundreds in four games to his name, Blundell is the perfect candidate for the wicket-keeper spot. Another viable option would be his Kiwi team-mate, BJ Watling, who had a great 2019 with 559 runs in just eight games.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli hasn't scored many runs in this tour against New Zealand. With a change in format, Kohli should be able to get himself in and get a big one in Wellington. Along with Virat, the likes of Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson are decent pick too while Tom Latham's experience also makes him a viable candidate. Mayank Agarwal's rapid rise in this format warranties a place in the side while Ajinkya Rahane would also be one to watch out for from the Indian roster.

Allrounders: Colin de Grandhomme is a vital part of the Kiwi Test team with his contributions with bat and ball being highly valued. With his rapid fifty in the third ODI, giving him much needed confidence as well, de Grandhomme is a must-have in the fantasy team. As for the second allrounder in the side, Ravindra Jadeja should get the nod over Hanuma Vihari. However, Vihari's form for India A and in the practice games, including two hundreds, makes him a good pick as well.

Bowlers: With pacers expected to play a significant part at the Basin Reserve, picking four or more pacers would be an ideal ploy. While Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are must-haves in the side owing to their superior ability, Mohammed Shami also warranties a spot with the Indian pacer picking 33 wickets last year. Tim Southee and his incisive swing bowling is also a handy option to have with Kyle Jamieson being a viable alternative to the right arm pacer

Captain: Ross Taylor has been in fine form throughout this tour in both the limited-overs formats. With a player of the series award in the ODIs to his name as well, one can bank on Taylor to replicate his performances in what would be his 100th Test match. While Taylor is a viable pick for the multiplier options, the likes of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami are also bankable options considering their recent form in the Test format.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Tom Blundell, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Colin de Grandhomme, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Ross Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

BJ Watling, Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Ajinkya Rahane, Colin de Grandhomme, Hanuma Vihari, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Ross Taylor, Vice-Captain: Mohammed Shami