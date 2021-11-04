NZ vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 36

Match 36 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has Namibia (NAM) taking on New Zealand (NZ) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

New Zealand have done well since their loss to Pakistan with a couple of handy wins over India and Scotland. They will be looking to sustain their momentum and charge for a top-two finish in the group by beating Namibia, who have exceeded expectations in the T20 World Cup. With both teams eyeing a win, albeit for different reasons, a cracking game beckons in Sharjah.

NZ vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck and Bernard Scholtz

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

Match Details

NZ vs NAM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 5th November 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch in Sharjah is on the slower side with batters having to work hard for their runs. The pacers aren't expected to get much help off the surface, something the batters will look to make full use of early on. As the match progresses, the spinners will come to play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today’s NZ vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is due for a big score in the Kiwi middle order despite looking in decent touch so far. Conway is a good player of spin and pace, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this encounter.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus has given a decent account of himself with over 120 runs to his name. He did get off to a start against Pakistan, but wasn't able to convert it into a big one. He will be keen to overturn his form in this fixture, making him a handy pick in your NZ vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner has flattered to deceive with the ball with just one wicket to his name in three games so far. The bowling all-rounder is one of the best spinners in the world and with this pitch likely to suit him, he is a must-have in your NZ vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has found form for New Zealand, picking up a few wickets in the T20 World Cup. His ability to swing the new ball and nail the yorkers in death overs makes him a good addition to any fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

David Wiese (NAM) - 446 points

Jan Frylinck (NAM) - 270 points

Martin Guptill (NZ) - 208 points

Important stats for NZ vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Kane Williamson - 58 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 29.00

Ish Sodhi - 6 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

David Wiese - 185 runs and 6 wickets in 6 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

NZ vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

NZ vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, JJ Smit, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Trent Boult

NZ vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, Mitchell Santner, JJ Smit, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Jan Frylinck

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Adam Milne

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Kane Williamson to score a fifty against Namibia? Yes No 1 votes so far