NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for New Zealand vs Pakistan 2023, 3rd ODI

The third ODI of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2023 Series League will see New Zealand (NZ) square off against Pakistan (PAK) at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (May 3). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Pakistan lead the series 2-0 and will look to win the series here. New Zealand, meanwhile, are known for strong comebacks and will look to do so again. New Zealand will give it their all to win the game, but Pakistan are expected to prevail.

NZ vs PAK Match Details

The third ODI of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2023 Series League will be played on May 3 at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi at 4:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: NZ vs PAK, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: May 3, 2023; 4:00 pm IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi will be fresh and is expected to benefit batters. Batters who're tactically adept will score runs.

Both teams could prefer to bat second and use swing bowlers in the first innings. The last ODI here between New Zealand and Pakistan on January 13 saw 561 runs scored for the loss of 17 wickets.

NZ vs PAK Form Guide

NZ - L L

PAK - W W

NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

NZ

No injury update

Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

PAK

No injury update

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Latham (2 matches, 118 runs)

Latham is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Rizwan is another good pick.

Batters

F Zaman (2 matches, 297 runs)

D Mitchell and Zaman are the two best batter picks. B Azam played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Ravindra (2 matches, 9 runs, 1 wicket)

J Neesham and Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Nawaz is another good pick.

Bowlers

H Rauf (2 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks are H Rauf and M Henry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Shah is another good pick.

NZ vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

F Zaman

Zaman bats in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has smashed 297 runs in the last two games.

D Mitchell

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Mitchell the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowl. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 242 runs in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for NZ vs PAK, 3rd ODI

F Zaman - 297 runs

H Rauf - 6 wickets

D Mitchell - 242 runs

B Azam - 114 runs

T Latham - 118 runs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan, T Latham

Batters: B Azam, D Mitchell, F Zaman, I Ul Haq

All-rounders: R Ravindra, J Neesham

Bowlers: H Rauf, N Shah, M Henry

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan, T Latham

Batters: B Azam, D Mitchell, F Zaman, H Nicholls

All-rounders: J Neesham

Bowlers: H Rauf, N Shah, M Henry, I Sodhi

