NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd T20I - Dec 20th, 2020

The second T20 international between New Zealand and Pakistan takes place at the Seddon Park on Sunday.

The first game saw a spirited Pakistan side run the Kiwis close with a ball in hand. Despite Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi picking five wickets between them, Tim Seifert ensured that the hosts got off to a winning start in this series.

The task gets even tougher for the tourists with the big guns, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson returning to the T20I side. Boasting a well-balanced side, led by the calm and composed Kane Williamson, New Zealand would look forward to sealing a series win on Sunday.

However, Pakistan cannot be taken lightly at all, especially in this format. With the likes of Haider Ali and captain Shadab Khan capable of winning matches single-handedly, Pakistan will eye revenge in this fixture.

Given how Shaheen and Rauf performed in the previous game, the Kiwis are in for a tough test in Hamilton.

Although New Zealand is the odds-on favourite to win the game, Pakistan has enough in the tank to level the series in what should be a great game of T20 cricket. With some of the world's best T20 players taking the field on Sunday, Dream11 enthusiasts are in for a treat!

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Scott Kuggeleijn, James Neesham, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee

Advertisement

Pakistan

Shadab Khan (C), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohd Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohd Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohd Hasnain, Mohd Musa and Shaheen Afridi

Predicted Playing 11

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway/Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Todd Astle, Scott Kuggeleijn/Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Kyle Jamieson

Pakistan

Mohd Rizwan (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohd Hafeez, Shadab Khan (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I

Date: 20th December 2020, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Seddon Park with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The ball should come on fairly well with extra bounce available for the pacers.

However, the margin for error is quite small, given the dimensions of the ground, which should play into the hands of the batsmen. With dew also possibly playing a part, both teams would ideally want to chase upon winning the toss.

180 is par at this venue although both teams are capable of breaching it with ease.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Mohd Rizwan, Martin Guptill, Haider Ali, Kane Williamson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Shadab Khan, Mohd Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Trent Boult and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Martin Guptill, Vice-Captain: Mohd Hafeez

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Martin Guptill, Haider Ali, Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi, Shadab Khan, Mohd Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Trent Boult and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Martin Guptill, Vice-Captain: Haider Ali