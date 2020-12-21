The third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan takes place on Tuesday at McLean Park in Napier.

The Kiwis have already won the series with two commanding performances. Their bowlers have come up with the goods on both occasions. But it is Tim Seifert's attacking prowess that has overshadowed them with the wicket-keeper scoring a fifty in each game. With the momentum on their side, Kane Williamson and Co. will look to close out the series with yet another win.

The tourists have felt the absence of Babar Azam with only Mohammad Hafeez and Shadab Khan able to hold their own with the bat in this series. Despite the best efforts of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi with the ball, Pakistan's batting woes have haunted them in both the games. Although the series is already lost, they will look to salvage some pride with a win in the final T20I.

New Zealand look the better of the two sides on paper and are widely expected to complete a clean sweep. However, Pakistan have enough in the tank to trouble Williamson and his men. With both teams looking to gather momentum ahead of the Test series, we should be in for an entertaining game of cricket on Tuesday.

NZ vs PAK: Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Scott Kuggeleijn, James Neesham, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee

Pakistan

Shadab Khan (C), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohd Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohd Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohd Hasnain, Mohd Musa, and Shaheen Afridi

NZ vs PAK: Predicted Playing XI

New Zealand

Tim Seifert (WK), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, and Tim Southee

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain/Wahab Riaz

NZ vs PAK: Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I

Date: 22nd December 2020, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

NZ vs PAK: Pitch Report

McLean Park has seen its fair share of high-scoring games, and it shouldn't be any different on Tuesday. The bowlers are in for a tough time with not much on offer in terms of movement. With the dimensions of the ground also playing into the batsmen's hands, the bowlers will need to vary their pace and lines accordingly. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss with 180 being a bare minimum at this venue.

